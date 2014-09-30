* Gold on track for over 5 pct drop in September
* U.S. dollar near four-year peak
* Hong Kong unrest eyed for cues
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Gold held steady above a
nine-month low on Tuesday as Asian equities remained unsettled
by political unrest in Hong Kong, but was poised to post its
sharpest monthly loss since June 2013 as a rapid climb in the
dollar dimmed its appeal.
The precious metal is down about 5.5 percent for the month
after hitting a nine-month low of $1,206.85 last week. Gold is
also on track to post its first quarterly loss of the year,
though it is still up about 1 percent for the year.
"The pressure is definitely on for gold to end the year in
the red," said Howie Lee, investment analyst at Phillip Futures.
"We see little in the way to stop gold's downward slide,
given that the Fed has made clear its intention to hike (rates)
sooner than later and the Ukraine tensions have reached a
fragile ceasefire," Lee said, adding that a strong dollar will
also weigh.
The U.S. Federal Reserve indicated earlier this month that
it could raise borrowing costs faster than expected when it
starts moving, which could boost the dollar and hurt
non-interest-bearing bullion.
Spot gold edged up $1 to $1,216.71 an ounce by 0627
GMT, after dipping in the last two sessions.
Silver was set for a third monthly loss in a row,
while platinum was headed for its worst monthly decline
since June 2013 with a drop of about 8 percent.
Palladium was the biggest loser in the group with a
12 percent loss - its worst month in three years.
The dollar climbed to a four-year peak against a basket of
major currencies in September, helped by strong U.S. economic
data and the Fed's outlook on higher interest rates. It is on
track to post its biggest monthly gain in well over a year.
A stronger greenback makes the dollar-denominated precious
metals more expensive for holders of other currencies. Investors
tend to withdraw from commodities and emerging market assets to
seek higher yields in U.S. assets when the dollar gains.
Investors were also watching political unrest in Hong Kong
for any worsening of tensions as that could lead to safe-haven
bids for gold. Equities have already taken a hit from the
protests.
Tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters blocked Hong
Kong streets on Tuesday, maintaining pressure on China as it
faces one of its biggest political challenges since the
Tiananmen Square crackdown 25 years ago.
Some Hong Kong dealers were worried that retail sales of
jewellery could take a hit, especially during the one-week
National Day holiday that begins on Wednesday.
The holiday is usually a busy period that retailers rely on
for a boost to their sales due to the influx of tourists from
China.
"Some jewellery shops have been closed completely or some
are closing early due to the protests," said a dealer in Hong
Kong. "It does look like there will be a small impact on sales
if the protests continue for long."
PRICES AT 0627 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1216.71 1.02 0.08
Spot silver 17.51 0.05 0.29
Spot platinum 1307.6 7.4 0.57
Spot palladium 787 0.5 0.06
Comex gold 1217.5 -1.3 -0.11
Comex silver 17.495 -0.072 -0.41
Euro 1.2696
DXY 85.526
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sunil
Nair)