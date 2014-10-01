SINGAPORE, Oct 1 Gold extended losses on Wednesday to trade near a nine-month low and looked likely to break below the key $1,200-an-ounce level as the dollar gained in strength. The absence of top buyer China, which begins a week long holiday from Wednesday, is also likely to add pressure. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,206.90 an ounce by 0038 GMT, its fourth straight session of losses. The metal had fallen to $1,204.40 in the previous session - its lowest since early January. * The metal slid 6 percent in September, its sharpest monthly drop since June 2013, and also logged its first quarterly loss of the year. * Bullion and other precious metals have been weighed down by the strength in the dollar, which is close to a four-year peak against a basket of currencies. * A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated precious metals more expensive for holders of other currencies. * Expectations of an earlier rate hike in the United States have also clobbered gold, a non-interest-bearing asset. * Reflecting waning investor sentiment, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 2.39 tonnes to 769.86 tonnes on Tuesday - the lowest since December 2008. * Markets in top buyer China are closed for a week from Wednesday for the National Day holiday. This weakens a key support for gold during Asian trading hours, potentially pushing the metal to drop below a key psychological level of $1,200 an ounce. * Investors were also eyeing political unrest in Hong Kong for its impact on equities, and possibility of safe-have bids for gold. * Thousands of pro-democracy protesters thronged the streets of Hong Kong early on Wednesday, ratcheting up pressure on the pro-Beijing government that has called the action illegal and vowed to press ahead with National Day celebrations. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares got off on the back foot on Wednesday as continued civil unrest in Hong Kong sapped confidence, while the dollar index was in sight of a four-year high after marking its best quarterly gain in six years. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Sep 0750 France Markit manufacturing PMI Sep 0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Sep 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI Final Sep 1215 U.S. ADP national employment Sep 1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI Final Sep 1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Sep PRICES AT 0038 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1206.9 -1.84 -0.15 Spot silver 16.91 -0.03 -0.18 Spot platinum 1281.76 -11.34 -0.88 Spot palladium 769.25 0.35 0.05 Comex gold 1207.6 -4 -0.33 Comex silver 16.92 -0.137 -0.8 Euro 1.2623 DXY 85.953 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)