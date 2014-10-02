(Drops reference to United States in first sentence) SINGAPORE, Oct 2 Gold added to small gains from the day before on Thursday, buoyed by risk-averse sentiment as weak global manufacturing data unnerved equity markets. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had edged up 0.1 percent to $1,215.02 an ounce by 0038 GMT. The metal gained 0.4 percent on Wednesday after earlier falling towards a nine-month low. * Stock markets worldwide closed out the first day of the fourth quarter on a weak note on Wednesday, weighed by disappointing manufacturing data from Europe and the United States. * U.S. stocks dropped more than 1 percent on Wednesday as the first diagnosis of Ebola in a patient in the United States pressured shares of airlines and transportation companies. * Gold is often seen as an alternative investment during times of uncertainty. * Despite the recent gains, gold is still close to dropping below a key psychological level of $1,200 an ounce. The strength in the dollar has weighed heavily on gold and other precious metals. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund and a good measure of investor sentiment, said its holdings fell 1.20 tonnes to 768.66 tonnes on Wednesday - the lowest since December 2008. * ICAP, the world's biggest interdealer broker, will submit a proposal to the bullion market to replace the century-old global price benchmark for gold known as the "fix", the company told Reuters on Wednesday. * Investors were also eyeing the outcome of the European Central Bank's policy meeting. It is expected to present details on Thursday of a new asset-buying plan with which it hopes to revive the flagging euro zone economy and see off the spectre of deflation. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The safe-haven yen held onto solid gains early on Thursday after disappointing manufacturing surveys from around the globe triggered a run on risk, while the euro stayed defensive as a policy review by the European Central Bank loomed. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Producer Prices Aug 1145 European Central Bank announces outcome of policy meet 1230 ECB President Mario Draghi holds news conference 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1345 U.S. ISM-New York index Sep 1400 U.S. Factory orders Aug PRICES AT 0038 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1215.02 1.63 0.13 Spot silver 17.16 0.02 0.12 Spot platinum 1281.25 6.95 0.55 Spot palladium 781 7.1 0.92 Comex gold 1215.8 0.3 0.02 Comex silver 17.205 -0.054 -0.31 Euro 1.2621 DXY 85.867 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)