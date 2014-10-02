* Dollar drops; U.S. equities, crude oil recover
* ECB's Draghi gives no hint of imminent bond-buying program
* Eyes on U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 2 Gold prices slipped on
Thursday, pressured by steadily falling crude oil prices and an
encouraging U.S. economic outlook, but geopolitical concerns
provided some support, traders said.
Lingering worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise
interest rates sooner and more sharply than expected pressured
gold after data showed U.S. jobless claims fell unexpectedly
last week.
Earlier in the day, U.S. stocks fell sharply, with the S&P
500 index down about 1 percent as energy shares dropped.
The S&P later rebounded and Brent crude oil pared losses.
Meanwhile, pro-democracy rallies in Hong Kong underpinned
gold prices. Investors worried that unrest in the special
administrative region could embolden dissidents in mainland
China, threatening growth in the world's second-largest economy.
"With the likelihood of further weakness in equity markets,
coupled with the still-volatile situation in Hong Kong, we would
rather not want to be short gold here, as we think the precious
metal may benefit from some short-covering heading into the
weekend," said Edward Meir, metals analyst at brokerage INTL
FCStone.
Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,212.25 an ounce
by 3:14 p.m. EDT (1914 GMT), less than $10 above a nine-month
low of $1,204.40 reached on Tuesday.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
down 40 cents at $1,215.10.
The gold market was also supported by other factors, such as
a dollar drop and an assault by Islamic State insurgents into a
Syrian border town.
The dollar fell against the euro as European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi gave no hints of an imminent sovereign
bond-buying program in a news conference.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 1.2 tonnes to 768.66
tonnes on Wednesday, the lowest level since December 2008.
The next market focus will be the release of U.S. September
non-farm payrolls data on Friday.
In other precious metals, silver was down 0.6 percent
at $17.04 an ounce, trading just above its lowest level since
March 2010.
Platinum fell 1 percent to $1,262.25 an ounce after
falling to a five-year low in the previous session, and
palladium dropped 1.1 percent to $765.75 an ounce.
Longer-term demand for platinum group metals, largely used
as auto catalytic converters, should improve after U.S. auto
sales rose sharply in Q3, its best quarter in eight years.
