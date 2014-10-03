SINGAPORE, Oct 3 Gold was poised for a fourth
weekly loss in five on Friday as the dollar rallied to another
weekly gain, while robust U.S. economic data also curbed the
metal's safe-haven appeal.
All eyes were now on U.S. nonfarm payrolls due later on
Friday for more clues about the strength of world's biggest
economy and its impact on monetary policy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold slipped $1 to $1,212.15 an ounce by 0045
GMT. The metal is down 0.5 percent for the week
* Silver, platinum and palladium were
all headed for a fifth weekly decline in a row.
* Precious metals have been hit by the strength in the
dollar, which is headed for a 12th consecutive weekly gain
against a basket of major currencies.
* The dollar has been boosted by strong economic data and
speculation that the Federal Reserve will raise rates sooner and
faster than expected.
* Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, a
sign the labour market may be tightening.
* Meanwhile, pro-democracy rallies in Hong Kong provided
some support to gold this week, helping it recover from a
nine-month low but not enough to reverse losses from a stronger
dollar.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed exchange-traded
fund and a good proxy for investor sentiment, said its holdings
fell 1.19 tonnes to 767.47 tonnes on Thursday - a new low since
December 2008.
* With top buyer China away on National Day holiday, gold is
not getting much support from the physical markets either.
* Saudi Arabia's retail gold merchants used to look forward
to brisk sales during the annual Haj pilgrimage to Mecca but
lingering economic hardships since the Arab Spring have left
shops eerily empty this year, retailers said.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks were on the defensive on Friday despite a
late bounce on Wall Street with sentiment staying fragile as the
civil unrest in Hong Kong and caution ahead of a closely watched
U.S. jobs report kept investors on edge.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0100 China NBS non-manufacturing PMI Sep
0900 Euro zone Retail Sales Aug
1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Sep
1230 U.S. Unemployment rate Sep
1230 U.S. International trade Aug
1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Sep
PRICES AT 0045 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1212.15 -1.15 -0.09
Spot silver 17.03 -0.02 -0.12
Spot platinum 1248.25 -11.35 -0.9
Spot palladium 767 2.3 0.3
Comex gold 1212.9 -2.2 -0.18
Comex silver 17.055 0.008 0.05
Euro 1.2659
DXY 85.698
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)