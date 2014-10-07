SINGAPORE, Oct 7 Gold retained sharp overnight gains on Tuesday to trade just above $1,200 an ounce as a fall in the dollar boosted the precious metal's appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,206.55 an ounce by 0034 GMT, while other precious metals edged higher for a second day in a row. * Gold gained 1.3 percent on Monday in its biggest one-day jump in two months, climbing back above the key $1,200-an-ounce level as the dollar fell on profit-taking after 12 straight weeks of gains. * Gold had fallen to $1,183.46 earlier on Monday - its lowest since June 2013 - as a strong U.S. jobs report had sent the dollar soaring to a four-year high. * The lows had attracted physical buyers and bargain hunters for gold on Monday, supporting prices. * However, investors were eyeing more U.S. data due later in the day to gauge the strength of the economy and its impact on the dollar. * Robust data could boost the dollar and reiterate expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise U.S. interest rates in mid-2015, a move that would hurt non-interest-bearing assets such as gold. * Gold bullion imports to Turkey surged to 12.6 tonnes in September, compared with 2 tonnes in August, data from Borsa Istanbul showed on Monday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares tentatively rose in early trade on Tuesday, while the dollar steadied after investors locked in some gains overnight on its recent rally. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial output Aug 0645 France Budget balance Aug 1400 U.S. JOLTS job openings Aug 1400 U.S. IBD economic optimism Oct 1900 U.S. Consumer credit Aug PRICES AT 0034 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1206.55 -0.1 -0.01 Spot silver 17.32 0.03 0.17 Spot platinum 1244.75 5.25 0.42 Spot palladium 772 11.3 1.49 Comex gold 1207.1 -0.2 -0.02 Comex silver 17.355 0.13 0.75 Euro 1.2635 DXY 85.874 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)