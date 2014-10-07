SINGAPORE, Oct 7 Gold retained sharp overnight
gains on Tuesday to trade just above $1,200 an ounce as a fall
in the dollar boosted the precious metal's appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,206.55 an ounce by 0034
GMT, while other precious metals edged higher for a second day
in a row.
* Gold gained 1.3 percent on Monday in its biggest one-day
jump in two months, climbing back above the key $1,200-an-ounce
level as the dollar fell on profit-taking after 12 straight
weeks of gains.
* Gold had fallen to $1,183.46 earlier on Monday - its
lowest since June 2013 - as a strong U.S. jobs report had sent
the dollar soaring to a four-year high.
* The lows had attracted physical buyers and bargain hunters
for gold on Monday, supporting prices.
* However, investors were eyeing more U.S. data due later in
the day to gauge the strength of the economy and its impact on
the dollar.
* Robust data could boost the dollar and reiterate
expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise U.S. interest
rates in mid-2015, a move that would hurt non-interest-bearing
assets such as gold.
* Gold bullion imports to Turkey surged to 12.6 tonnes in
September, compared with 2 tonnes in August, data from Borsa
Istanbul showed on Monday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares tentatively rose in early trade on Tuesday,
while the dollar steadied after investors locked in some gains
overnight on its recent rally.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial output Aug
0645 France Budget balance Aug
1400 U.S. JOLTS job openings Aug
1400 U.S. IBD economic optimism Oct
1900 U.S. Consumer credit Aug
PRICES AT 0034 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1206.55 -0.1 -0.01
Spot silver 17.32 0.03 0.17
Spot platinum 1244.75 5.25 0.42
Spot palladium 772 11.3 1.49
Comex gold 1207.1 -0.2 -0.02
Comex silver 17.355 0.13 0.75
Euro 1.2635
DXY 85.874
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)