SINGAPORE, Oct 8 Gold extended gains to a third session on Wednesday, buoyed by safe-haven bids after disappointing economic data from Europe and lower global growth forecasts by the International Monetary Fund. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose about $1 to $1,209.70 an ounce by 0024 GMT, after gaining 0.2 percent in the previous session. * The International Monetary Fund cut its global economic growth forecasts for the third time this year on Tuesday, warning of weaker growth in core euro zone countries, Japan and big emerging markets like Brazil. * The Washington-based lender trimmed its global growth expectations to 3.3 percent for this year and 3.8 percent for next year. In July it had expected growth of 3.4 percent in 2014 and 4 percent in 2015. * The forecast cuts hurt global stocks, which dipped sharply on Tuesday. * Gold, often seen as an alternative investment to stocks, gained along with other safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and U.S. Treasuries. A softer dollar also helped. * Equities were also hurt as German industrial output fell far more than expected in August, posting its biggest drop since the financial crisis in early 2009, the latest figures to raise question marks about Europe's largest economy. * Bullion investors were awaiting the return of China after a week-long National Day holiday. Robust buying from the top consumer of the metal could boost prices. * Chile's Supreme Court has halted the development of the El Morro gold and copper mine owned by Canada's Goldcorp, saying that local indigenous groups who oppose the $3.9 billion project need to be better consulted. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Global equity markets fell sharply on Tuesday and oil slipped to near 27-month lows as investors shifted funds into safe-haven government debt after more poor economic data from Europe heightened concerns about worldwide demand. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC services PMI Sep 1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index PRICES AT 0024 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1209.7 0.96 0.08 Spot silver 17.19 0.05 0.29 Spot platinum 1256.5 4.9 0.39 Spot palladium 783.25 4.05 0.52 Comex gold 1210.2 -2.2 -0.18 Comex silver 17.195 -0.045 -0.26 Euro 1.2658 DXY 85.717 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)