SINGAPORE, Oct 8 Gold extended gains to a third
session on Wednesday, buoyed by safe-haven bids after
disappointing economic data from Europe and lower global growth
forecasts by the International Monetary Fund.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose about $1 to $1,209.70 an ounce by
0024 GMT, after gaining 0.2 percent in the previous session.
* The International Monetary Fund cut its global economic
growth forecasts for the third time this year on Tuesday,
warning of weaker growth in core euro zone countries, Japan and
big emerging markets like Brazil.
* The Washington-based lender trimmed its global growth
expectations to 3.3 percent for this year and 3.8 percent for
next year. In July it had expected growth of 3.4 percent in 2014
and 4 percent in 2015.
* The forecast cuts hurt global stocks, which dipped sharply
on Tuesday.
* Gold, often seen as an alternative investment to stocks,
gained along with other safe-haven assets such as the Japanese
yen and U.S. Treasuries. A softer dollar also helped.
* Equities were also hurt as German industrial output fell
far more than expected in August, posting its biggest drop since
the financial crisis in early 2009, the latest figures to raise
question marks about Europe's largest economy.
* Bullion investors were awaiting the return of China after
a week-long National Day holiday. Robust buying from the top
consumer of the metal could boost prices.
* Chile's Supreme Court has halted the development of the El
Morro gold and copper mine owned by Canada's Goldcorp,
saying that local indigenous groups who oppose the $3.9 billion
project need to be better consulted.
MARKET NEWS
* Global equity markets fell sharply on Tuesday and oil
slipped to near 27-month lows as investors shifted funds into
safe-haven government debt after more poor economic data from
Europe heightened concerns about worldwide demand.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC services PMI Sep
1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index
PRICES AT 0024 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1209.7 0.96 0.08
Spot silver 17.19 0.05 0.29
Spot platinum 1256.5 4.9 0.39
Spot palladium 783.25 4.05 0.52
Comex gold 1210.2 -2.2 -0.18
Comex silver 17.195 -0.045 -0.26
Euro 1.2658
DXY 85.717
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)