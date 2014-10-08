* Gold jumps after Fed releases minutes
* Dollar index tumbles; S&P 500 index rises
* China returns from holiday, premiums tick higher
(New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 8 Gold rose about 1 percent
on Wednesday after minutes of the last Federal Reserve policy
meeting showed U.S. central bankers concerned about the rising
dollar, slowing inflation and economic turmoil in Europe and
Asia, feeding the view that interest rates would stay low.
Bullion accelerated gains after the Fed released minutes
showing the policy debate heated up last month.
"The main focus for gold investors now is on the Federal
Reserve and U.S. monetary policies," said Daniel Hwang, managing
director of trading at Alternative Investments Capital Asset
Management LLC in New York.
"Gold prices are likely to rangebound in the near term as
traders are now betting that the Fed will not be able to raise
interest rates until Q2 or Q3 next year," Hwang said.
The dollar dropped sharply against a basket of major
currencies, sending gold to its third straight daily rise. A
stock market rally limited gold's gains, traders said.
Spot gold was up 0.8 percent at $1,218.79 an ounce by
3:07 p.m. EDT, Its session high was $1,220.60.
Before the Fed released its minutes, bullion briefly gave up
early gains as U.S. crude futures tumbled and the dollar index
hovered near a four-year high.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
down $6.40 an ounce at $1,206 in heavy turnover.
On Tuesday, investors bought gold after the International
Monetary Fund cut its global economic growth forecasts and weak
German industrial data stoked concerns.
GOLDEN WEEK
As Chinese markets returned from a one-week holiday, bullion
investors were watching the Shanghai Gold Exchange to gauge
buying interest in China, the top consumer of the metal.
Premiums on the exchange, the platform for all physical
trades in China, were about $5-$6 an ounce above global spot
prices on Wednesday, compared with about $3 before Chinese
markets closed for the holiday.
Silver was up 1.2 percent at $17.34 an ounce, while
palladium rose 2.2 percent to $795.97 an ounce and
platinum climbed 1.3 percent to $1,268.20 an ounce.
Platinum has had a solid rebound since tumbling on Monday to
a five-year low at $1,183.25. It is up 4.3 percent this week, on
track for its biggest weekly rise in a year.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Jane Baird, William Hardy, James Dalgleishand David
Gregorio)