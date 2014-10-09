* Gold extends gains to fourth session

* S&P down nearly 2 pct; dollar index turns higher

* SPDR Gold Trust holdings drop (Updates market activities)

By Frank Tang and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 9 Gold rose to a two-week high on Thursday, extending its daily winning streak to four, as safe-haven buying increased after U.S. equities tumbled on concerns over the pace of economic growth.

Bullion's four-day rise marked its longest winning streak in seven months.

Traders cited heavy short-covering for gold's rise, a day after minutes of the latest U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting prompted investors to push back their expectations for the timing of a Fed interest rate rise.

The S&P 500 index fell nearly 2 percent on profit- taking after the U.S. equities benchmark had rallied almost 2 percent on Wednesday on the Fed news. Slumping German export and sluggish industrial output there also sparked concerns over the pace of economic growth.

"Gold is benefiting from a flight to quality as the stock market is heading into a correction. Both gold and silver appear to be bottoming out after they have been in a bear market for a long period of time," said Jonathan Jossen, COMEX gold options floor trader in New York.

Spot gold rose to its highest since Sept. 23 at $1,233.20 an ounce early on Thursday and was trading up 0.3 percent at $1,225.10 by 2:13 p.m. EDT (1813 GMT).

It has rebounded nearly 4 percent from the 15-month low of $1,183.46 it hit on Monday on heavy selling pressure that followed a better-than-expected U.S. payrolls report last week.

U.S. gold futures outperformed spot, with the COMEX December futures settling up $19.30 at $1,225.30 an ounce in heavy turnover.

Gold's rise was limited as the dollar rose and Brent crude oil futures broke below $90 a barrel.

A resurgent dollar, coupled with positive U.S. economic data, had been driving gold's declines over the past few weeks. Investors tend to withdraw from non-interest-bearing assets to seek higher yields elsewhere when the dollar gains.

"With the considerable number of gold shorts, I still don't think it is poised for a major turnaround," said Bill O'Neill, partner at commodities investment firm LOGIC Advisors in New Jersey.

Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund and a good proxy for investor sentiment, fell by 5.38 tonnes to 762.09 tonnes on Wednesday - the lowest since December 2008.

Silver rose 0.3 percent to $17.39 an ounce. It hit its weakest level since March 2010 at $16.66 on Monday.

Platinum was down 0.1 percent at $1,272.25 an ounce, while palladium dropped 0.6 percent to $794.72 an ounce. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy, David Goodman and Peter Galloway)