* Gold steady after four-day rally * Asian shares slip, oil at multi-year lows (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Oct 10 Gold retained gains from a four-day rally on Friday and was headed for its best week in nearly four months as a slump in equities and growing worries over the global economy attracted safe-haven bids for the metal. Spot gold was steady at $1,223.20 an ounce by 0641 GMT, after hitting a 2-1/2 week high of $1,233.20 in the previous session. The metal has risen more than 2.7 percent for the week, its best since the week ended June 20, after recovering from a 15-month-low under $1,200 hit on Monday. Silver, platinum and palladium were all set to snap five-week losing streaks. "In the short term, I think gold will be around $1,220, supported by the market sentiment after the release of the Fed minutes," said Chen Min, a precious metals analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve. "It is likely to test a resistance level at $1,240 and could fall below $1,200 before the end of the year." The minutes of the Fed's Sept. 16-17 meeting, released on Wednesday, showed that officials are struggling with how to come to grips with the dual threats of a stronger dollar and a global slowdown. They also highlighted economic turmoil in Europe and Asia. The minutes prompted investors to bet that the U.S. central bank is in no rush to tighten after years of monetary stimulus. Higher interest rates could have hurt demand for gold, a non-interest-bearing asset. A softer dollar, weak economic data from Germany, and a lower economic growth forecast by the International Monetary Fund this week also prompted investors to pile into gold. Asian shares drooped and oil prices fell to a near four-year low on Friday after weak German export data raised fears that a recession at the heart of Europe could slow down the global economy. In the physical markets, Chinese premiums were steady around $5-$6 an ounce on the Shanghai Gold Exchange, indicating buying interest from the top consumer of the metal. China had been away on a week-long holiday but its return at mid-week provided much-needed support from the physical markets. Demand in India, the second biggest buyer of gold, is also set to increase on festivals and the wedding season. PRICES AT 0641 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1223.2 -0.55 -0.04 Spot silver 17.28 -0.02 -0.12 Spot platinum 1259.25 -4.35 -0.34 Spot palladium 791.25 0.55 0.07 Comex gold 1223.6 -1.7 -0.14 Comex silver 17.31 -0.108 -0.62 Euro 1.2685 DXY 85.564 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Tom Hogue and Biju Dwarakanath)