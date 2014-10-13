SINGAPORE, Oct 13 Gold jumped sharply in early Asian hours on Monday as the global economic outlook continued to worry investors, who sought safety in bullion amid a sell-off in equities and the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose to a high of $1,231.95 an ounce before trading up 0.5 percent at $1,229.50 an ounce by 0031 GMT. * The metal posted a 2.7 percent jump last week - its best week in nearly four months, helped partly by a sell off in the dollar after 12 straight weekly gains. * Silver, platinum and palladium also gained. * Disappointing economic data from Europe and slowing growth in China have prompted investors to sell equities. The International Monetary Fund last week cut its global economic forecast, while Federal Reserve officials also expressed concern over the global outlook, which could impact their plan to increase interest rates. * Stocks in major global markets closed out one of their worst weeks of the year on Friday, with an index of global equities hitting an eight-month low, and oil slumping to a four-year low. * Gold is often seen as an alternative investment to riskier assets such as equities. * Despite the recent gains, however, investor interest in the precious metal remains near multi-year lows due to the prospects of higher U.S. interest rates that could dent the appeal for non-interest-bearing gold. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund and a good proxy for market sentiment, said its holdings fell 2.64 tonnes to 759.44 tonnes on Friday - its lowest since December 2008. * Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish futures and option bets in gold for an eighth straight week, as a dollar rally and better U.S. economic outlook pressured bullion prices, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. * Japanese financial markets are closed on Monday and other major centres including the United States and Canada will be partially, or fully, shut for holidays as well. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks got off to shaky start on Monday in step with a steep decline on Wall Street as worries about global economic growth sapped confidence, keeping crude oil prices stuck near four-year lows. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China Trade data Sep 0600 Germany Wholesale price index Sep PRICES AT 0031 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1229.5 6.52 0.53 Spot silver 17.46 0.12 0.69 Spot platinum 1270 19.5 1.56 Spot palladium 785.48 6.48 0.83 Comex gold 1230 8.3 0.68 Comex silver 17.47 0.167 0.97 Euro 1.2641 DXY 85.688 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)