SINGAPORE, Oct 15 Gold eased for a second
session on Wednesday as the dollar rebounded modestly from sharp
losses but the safe-haven metal still held close to four-week
highs on lingering worries over the global economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold slipped 0.3 percent to $1,229.10 an ounce
by 0037 GMT. The metal hit a four-week peak of $1,237.90 on
Tuesday, before paring gains to close 0.4 percent lower.
* Gold has been well-bid since last week on increasing
concerns over the health of the global economy. Global equities
tumbled, while the economic uncertainty and its potential impact
on U.S. monetary policy sent the dollar lower, boosting gold's
appeal as a hedge.
* On Tuesday, however, the dollar recovered slightly as the
euro and sterling nursed losses.
* Economic data from Europe continued to be weak, a factor
that could keep gold prices supported.
* The German government sharply lowered its growth forecasts
for this year and next, euro zone industrial production tumbled
in August, and a closely watched German economic sentiment index
registered its first negative reading since November 2012, at
the height of the euro zone crisis.
* More Chinese and U.S. economic data later in the day could
provide cues for gold prices.
* Meanwhile, litigation alleging that Deutsche Bank AG
, Bank of Nova Scotia and HSBC Plc illegally
fixed the price of silver has been centralized in Manhattan
federal court.
* India's September gold imports jumped sharply to $3.75
billion ahead of the wedding and festival season, data from the
trade ministry showed.
MARKET NEWS
* Brent crude prices marked their biggest decline in more
than three years on Tuesday and U.S. and German debt attracted
buyers on lingering anxiety over world economic growth.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 China Consumer prices Sep
0130 China Producer prices Sep
1230 U.S. Retail sales Sep
1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Oct
1400 U.S. Business inventories Aug
1500 U.S. Federal budget Sep
PRICES AT 0037 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1229.1 -3.25 -0.26
Spot silver 17.27 -0.15 -0.86
Spot platinum 1260.9 1.6 0.13
Spot palladium 784.16 -3.59 -0.46
Comex gold 1229.6 -4.7 -0.38
Comex silver 17.32 -0.083 -0.48
Euro 1.2646
DXY 85.893
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)