SINGAPORE, Oct 15 Gold eased for a second session on Wednesday as the dollar rebounded modestly from sharp losses but the safe-haven metal still held close to four-week highs on lingering worries over the global economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold slipped 0.3 percent to $1,229.10 an ounce by 0037 GMT. The metal hit a four-week peak of $1,237.90 on Tuesday, before paring gains to close 0.4 percent lower. * Gold has been well-bid since last week on increasing concerns over the health of the global economy. Global equities tumbled, while the economic uncertainty and its potential impact on U.S. monetary policy sent the dollar lower, boosting gold's appeal as a hedge. * On Tuesday, however, the dollar recovered slightly as the euro and sterling nursed losses. * Economic data from Europe continued to be weak, a factor that could keep gold prices supported. * The German government sharply lowered its growth forecasts for this year and next, euro zone industrial production tumbled in August, and a closely watched German economic sentiment index registered its first negative reading since November 2012, at the height of the euro zone crisis. * More Chinese and U.S. economic data later in the day could provide cues for gold prices. * Meanwhile, litigation alleging that Deutsche Bank AG , Bank of Nova Scotia and HSBC Plc illegally fixed the price of silver has been centralized in Manhattan federal court. * India's September gold imports jumped sharply to $3.75 billion ahead of the wedding and festival season, data from the trade ministry showed. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Brent crude prices marked their biggest decline in more than three years on Tuesday and U.S. and German debt attracted buyers on lingering anxiety over world economic growth. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China Consumer prices Sep 0130 China Producer prices Sep 1230 U.S. Retail sales Sep 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Oct 1400 U.S. Business inventories Aug 1500 U.S. Federal budget Sep PRICES AT 0037 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1229.1 -3.25 -0.26 Spot silver 17.27 -0.15 -0.86 Spot platinum 1260.9 1.6 0.13 Spot palladium 784.16 -3.59 -0.46 Comex gold 1229.6 -4.7 -0.38 Comex silver 17.32 -0.083 -0.48 Euro 1.2646 DXY 85.893 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)