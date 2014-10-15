* Physical demand seen underpinning gold
* Dollar falls to three-week low vs euro after soft U.S.
data
* S&P 500 plunges, U.S. Treasuries prices rally
(Updates market activity)
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 15 Gold rose on Wednesday,
as global equities plunged and U.S. Treasuries prices surged
following disappointing U.S. data, sparking economic fears and
lifting bullion's safe-haven appeal.
The precious metal's failure to extend its rally despite
heightened global market volatility, however, suggested gold
prices could pull back in the near term, analysts said.
Wall Street dived after the U.S. government said retail
sales slipped in September and producer prices fell, worrisome
signals on the economy's health that heightened financial market
worries over faltering global growth.
Each of the major stock indexes had fallen as much as 3
percent, while U.S. crude futures dropped to just a cent above
$80 a barrel. The S&P 500 stock index was last 1.9
percent lower, and U.S. crude also trimmed losses.
Bullion earlier rose to less than $1 below key resistance at
$1,250 an ounce before sharply paring gains.
"Gold is vulnerable to more selloffs after it failed to hold
earlier flight-to-safety gains," said Eli Tesfaye, senior market
strategist at RJO Futures in Chicago. "With the IMF cutting its
global growth forecast last week, inflation is not a key concern
right now."
Spot gold was up 0.7 percent at $1,240.64 an ounce by
2:48 p.m. EDT (1848 GMT), having hit a one-month high of
$1,249.30.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
up $10.50 an ounce at $1,244.80 in unusually heavy trading
volume, preliminary Reuters data showed.
Gold has struggled for direction at a time of rising
concerns over the health of the global economy. Economic data
from Europe has remained weak and a worse-than-expected
inflation reading from China weighed on gold, an inflation
hedge.
U.S. Treasuries jumped on Wednesday, with 30-year bond
prices touching a near two-year high.
The dollar's slide to a three-week low against the euro
on Wednesday helped gold. A recovery in the dollar had
prevented gold from gaining traction after it rebounded last
week from its lowest since mid-2013.
Gold took some support from physical markets. Gold imports
in India, the world's second-biggest consumer of the metal,
nearly doubled in September from August to $3.75 billion, ahead
of the country's wedding and festival season.
Silver was down 0.1 percent at $17.41 an ounce.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch cut its silver price forecast
for next year by 11.5 percent on Wednesday to $18.88 an ounce.
Platinum eased 0.3 percent to $1,255.99 an ounce.
Palladium dropped 3.5 percent to $760 an ounce, as global
growth worries sparked liquidation in the metal, which is mostly
used in auto catalytic converters, analysts said.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by William Hardy, Jane Baird and James Dalgleish)