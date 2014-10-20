SINGAPORE, Oct 20 Gold ticked lower on Monday after two straight weekly gains, with strong U.S. economic data allaying fears over a slowdown in the global economy, supporting equities and dimming bullion's safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,235.20 an ounce by 0030 GMT, slipping for a third session. The metal has gained nearly 4 percent in the past two weeks and hit a one-month high of $1,249.30 on Wednesday. * World equity markets rallied on Friday, with European stocks surging the most in more than two years, as investors moved back into beaten-down markets on solid U.S. corporate earnings and rising consumer sentiment. * The S&P 500 also gained on Friday, but posted a fourth straight weekly decline, its longest streak in more than three years, as concerns about the global economy, a resurgent European debt crisis and the Ebola virus sparked the downturn. * Investors took comfort from Friday's solid U.S. data. The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan index of consumer sentiment unexpectedly rose in early October to its highest level since July 2007, while groundbreaking for new homes rose more than expected last month. * Nonetheless, worries over the health of the global economy have not been completely removed, as seen in investors pouring into safe-haven assets such as gold. * Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullish futures and option bets in gold in the week up to Oct. 14 after eight consecutive weekly declines, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top bullion-backed exchange traded fund, has also been seen an uptick in investments. * Five companies have been short-listed to replace the century-old London gold benchmark with a new electronic system, which is expected to be in place within the next few months, the London Bullion Market Association said. * Growth in gold mine output from number one producer China is set to slow significantly in coming years in the face of declining ore grades and waning profitability, an analyst at Business Monitor International said on Friday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks started the week on a brighter note on Monday, after solid U.S. data and earnings calmed tumult in global finiancial markets and reassured investors worried about the health of the world economy. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices Sep 0800 Euro zone Current account Aug 0800 Italy Industrial orders Aug PRICES AT 0030 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1235.2 -2.49 -0.2 Spot silver 17.24 0.01 0.06 Spot platinum 1264.1 10.8 0.86 Spot palladium 755.97 5.07 0.68 Comex gold 1235.9 -3.1 -0.25 Comex silver 17.28 -0.051 -0.29 Euro 1.2758 DXY 85.225 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)