SINGAPORE, Oct 21 Gold retained overnight gains on Tuesday to trade near a one-month high as Asian equities and the dollar marked time, with markets awaiting China and U.S. data to gauge the strength of the global economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,245.50 an ounce by 0034 GMT, after gaining 0.7 percent in the previous session. * Gold jumped to a one-month high of $1,249.30 last week as fears over a slowdown in the global economy sent investors chasing after safe-haven assets. * Friday's U.S. data on consumer sentiment and housing starts calmed some nerves, but jitters remained, leaving investors to closely scrutinise economic data. * Data due at 0200 GMT is expected to show that China's economy grew at its weakest pace in more than five years in the third quarter as a property downturn weighed on demand, raising the chances of more aggressive policy steps from the government. * Focus was also on Wednesday's U.S. inflation data and Thursday's European manufacturing reports. * Despite the slowdown fears, SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.18 percent to 751.97 tonnes on Monday. * Gold prices will lag industrial precious metals platinum and palladium in 2015, analysts polled by Reuters predict, as a gradually stabilising world economy favours raw materials over so called "defensive" assets. * India's central bank will not change its gold import rules, sources with knowledge of the matter said, responding to a report that the world's second-largest consumer of the precious metal was keen to limit imports. * Physical demand in India will also be keenly watched as the country celebrates the festival of Dhanteras and Diwali this week - key periods for gold purchases. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks balked at the starting gate on Tuesday, as investors looked past solid gains on Wall Street overnight to Chinese economic growth figures due later in the session. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China GDP Q3 0200 China Industrial output Sep 0200 China Retail sales Sep 0200 China Urban investment Sep 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Sep PRICES AT 0034 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1245.5 -0.6 -0.05 Spot silver 17.38 0 0 Spot platinum 1258.75 -0.05 0 Spot palladium 757.3 -2.7 -0.36 Comex gold 1246.3 1.6 0.13 Comex silver 17.4 0.046 0.27 Euro 1.2797 DXY 84.995 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)