* China Q3 economic growth slows to 7.3 pct from 7.5 pct in Q2 * China data positive for gold despite uptick in Asian equities * Indian festival buying supports; drop in SPDR holdings may weigh (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Oct 21 Gold added to overnight gains on Tuesday to climb to a one-month high as worries persisted over a slowdown in the global economy after China's growth eased in the third quarter to its weakest since the 2008/09 financial crisis. The weakness in Chinese growth, however, was not as bad as feared as the world's second-largest economy grew 7.3 percent between July and September from a year earlier, above the 7.2 percent forecast by analysts. That is down from a 7.5 percent growth in the second quarter. Asian shares languished after giving up small gains on Tuesday, while the U.S. dollar struggled to gain traction and retreated against the yen. "For the moment I think gold will hold near the key $1,250 level and a strong break above that could take it up to $1,275," said a trader in Hong Kong. "Despite the recent rebound in equities, there are still some worries out there that could attract bids for gold. Weakness in the dollar is a major factor for gold," the trader said. Spot gold rose to $1,250.20 an ounce, matching a Sept. 11 high, before paring some gains to trade up 0.3 percent at $1,249.40 an ounce by 0638 GMT. It gained 0.7 percent in the previous session. With China data out of the way, focus will now turn to Wednesday's U.S. inflation data and Thursday's European manufacturing reports. Weak data from Europe in particular had hurt financial markets in recent days, leading to jitters about a global slowdown and a close watch on economic data. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.18 percent to 751.97 tonnes on Monday - the biggest daily percentage drop in a year. The drop in holdings at the fund - considered influential due to its size - could undermine sentiment in the bullion market. Traders, however, were optimistic about buying interest in the physical markets from Asia - the top consuming region. India, the second-biggest gold buyer, celebrates Dhanteras on Tuesday and Diwali later in the week. Both are considered auspicious for buying gold, and retail sales and imports could get a boost. News that India's central bank will not tighten its gold import rules further could also lend support. PRICES AT 0638 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1249.40 3.3 0.26 Spot silver 17.48 0.1 0.58 Spot platinum 1267.25 8.45 0.67 Spot palladium 761.70 1.7 0.22 Comex gold 1249.90 5.2 0.42 Comex silver 17.475 0.121 0.7 Euro 1.283 DXY 84.775 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Richard Pullin, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Biju Dwarakanath)