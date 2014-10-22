* Gold has solid support at $1,200 -Standard Bank

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Oct 22 Gold was trading near its highest level since early September on Wednesday, supported by concerns over slower economic growth in China, although expectations Asian physical demand may slacken kept gains in check.

Worries over the fate of the global economy heightened this week after China said third-quarter growth was the slowest since 2009, lifting appetite for safe-haven assets such as gold.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,248.61 an ounce by 0242 GMT, not far below Tuesday's peak of $1,255.20, which was its highest since Sept. 10.

U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,249.20 an ounce.

Gold's relative strength reflects the continued uncertainty in the global economy, said Yuichi Ikemizu, branch manager at Standard Bank in Japan.

"Gold and other metals have been a bit oversold and $1,200 is quite a solid support level. We have also seen Chinese buying this month that has supported gold," said Ikemizu.

Bullion has risen more than 3 percent this month after tumbling 6 percent in September in what was its steepest monthly drop since June 2013 following a rally in the U.S. dollar.

Outside China, efforts are underway in Europe to revive a flagging economy. The European Central Bank is considering buying corporate bonds on the secondary market and may decide as soon as December with a view to begin purchases early next year.

Jason Cerisola, metals dealer at MKS Group, said in a note that gold could come under pressure in coming days as demand from top consumers China and India tapers off.

Buying from India has accelerated in recent weeks ahead of the Diwali festival on Wednesday.

Precious metals prices 0242 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot Gold 1248.61 -0.53 -0.04 Spot Silver 17.45 -0.05 -0.29 Spot Platinum 1276.10 3.10 +0.24 Spot Palladium 774.75 2.95 +0.38 COMEX GOLD DEC4 1249.20 -2.50 -0.20 COMEX SILVER DEC4 0.17 0.00 -0.42 Euro/Dollar 1.2724 Dollar/Yen 106.87 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

