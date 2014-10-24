SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Gold dipped for a third session on Friday and was headed for a weekly loss as a firmer U.S. dollar and robust economic data dented the metal's appeal as a hedge. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,230.48 an ounce by 0020 GMT, after slipping over 1 percent in the previous two sessions. * The metal is headed for a weekly loss of 0.6 percent - its first drop in three weeks - as the dollar gained after two weekly declines in a row. * Palladium was the best performer among precious metals for the week, with a near 4 percent jump. * The dollar rallied on Thursday as investors plowed cash back into riskier asset classes, underpinned by promising U.S. data and stronger-than-expected manufacturing reports in Europe and China. * A strong greenback makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. * Data on Thursday showed that new claims for U.S. unemployment benefits held below 300,000 for a sixth straight week last week, suggesting the labour market was shrugging off jitters over a slowing global economy. * Euro zone businesses performed much better than forecasters expected this month and China's vast factory sector grew a shade faster, but U.S. manufacturing activity sputtered to its slowest since July, underscoring the uneven nature of the post-crisis global economy. * The data, however, still managed to calm investor nerves after fears of a global slowdown prompted a sharp sell-off in global equities and the dollar, dimming gold's appeal as a safe-haven. * In news from the miners, Peruvian precious metals miner Hochschild posted a decline in third-quarter production, hit by lower grades at its Pallancata mine and a two-week strike at its Arcata asset, but said it was still on track to reach its annual target. * African Barrick Gold Plc tightened its costs target for the full year as it increased output while also cutting jobs to beat the sharp drop in gold prices. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The yen languished at two-week lows against the dollar early on Friday, having come under renewed pressure overnight after an encouraging rally on Wall Street dampened demand for the safe haven currency. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China House prices Sep 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Nov 0830 Britain Preliminary GDP Q3 1400 U.S. New home sales Sep PRICES AT 0020 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1230.48 -1.41 -0.11 Spot silver 17.16 0.01 0.06 Spot platinum 1250.25 1.65 0.13 Spot palladium 778.25 1.05 0.14 Comex gold 1230.9 1.8 0.15 Comex silver 17.19 0.032 0.19 Euro 1.2647 DXY 85.838 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)