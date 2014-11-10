(Removes extraneous word from headline) SINGAPORE, Nov 10 Gold slipped nearly 1 percent early on Monday after a short covering rally in the previous session, fuelled by a softer-than-expected U.S. jobs report, showing that the metal was still not out of the woods. Despite a 3 percent jump on Friday, gold remained below a key $1,180-an-ounce level that could pressure the metal back to 4-1/2-year lows reached last week on a strong dollar and fears regarding an upcoming rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell as much as 0.9 percent to $1,168.10 before recovering slightly to trade down about $8 at $1,170.67 by 0045 GMT. * On Friday, gold fell to $1,131.85 - its lowest since April 2010 - before recovering to post its biggest one-day gain in five months. * Gold got a boost after U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased 214,000 in October versus a projected 231,000, hurting the dollar and boosting the metal's appeal as a hedge. But details of the report were solid with the unemployment rate dipping to a fresh six-year low of 5.8 percent even as more people entered the work force. * The jump also followed earlier sharp losses in the week as speculators covered their short positions. * However, investor positions show that the sentiment towards bullion remains bearish and the metal could plumb new lows before the end of the year. * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.78 percent to 727.15 tonnes on Friday - its lowest in six years. * Hedge funds and money managers slashed their bullish bets in gold futures and options to their lowest in four weeks, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. * Gold's rout may be far from over, with many analysts and traders surveyed by Reuters predicting prices could fall to $1,000 per ounce by the end of the year for the first time since 2009. * In other market news, the curtain came down on nearly a century of tradition for bullion markets on Friday when U.S. bourse Intercontinental Exchange was named as provider of an electronic benchmark gold price to replace the twice daily "fix". * Calling time on London's century-old gold fix could mark the beginning of an even wider industry overhaul that may ultimately dilute the dominance of the highly profitable bilateral over-the-counter trading. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered below a four-year peak on Monday, having lost a bit of altitude late last week after U.S. jobs data fell short of expectations, prompting some investors to take profits on extremely long positions. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China Consumer prices Oct 0130 China Producer prices Oct 0900 Italy Industrial output Sep 0930 Euro zone Sentix index Nov 1500 U.S. Employment trends Oct PRICES AT 0045 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1170.67 -7.86 -0.67 Spot silver 15.71 -0.07 -0.44 Spot platinum 1211.99 -0.45 -0.04 Spot palladium 769.97 2.03 0.26 Comex gold 1170.4 0.6 0.05 Comex silver 15.715 0.001 0.01 Euro 1.2459 DXY 87.525 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)