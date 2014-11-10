* Dollar rise, equities gain test gold investors' mettle
* COMEX gold futures open interest unexpectedly jumps 4 pct
* Reuters poll suggests price rout may not be over
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 10 Gold fell over 2 percent
on Monday as the dollar rose, nearly wiping out its previous
session's rally, but signs of renewed buying interest in the
U.S. futures market could underpin prices, traders said.
A combination of oil futures tumble and higher U.S. stock
markets also weighed down on the yellow metal's appeal as a safe
haven.
On Friday, it rallied almost 3 percent after U.S. payrolls
data marginally missed expectations, sending the dollar lower.
While most analysts had cited short covering for Friday's
gains, exchange data suggested speculators might have increased
new bullish bets in the gold futures market.
CME's latest data showed COMEX open interest on Friday
unexpectedly climbed about 16,000 lots, or 4 percent, to 434,295
lots, a 15-month high.
"Some people interpret that as new longs have decided to
enter the market," said Paul Sacks, principal and chief
investment officer at Aurum Options Strategies in New York.
Improved physical demand at lower prices and gold's holding
support at its key 38-percent Fibonacci retracement level should
also underpin bullion prices, Sacks said.
Spot gold was down 2.2 percent at $1,152.77 an ounce
by 2:35 p.m. EST (1935 GMT).
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
down $10 at $1,159.80, with trading volume about 25 percent
above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data shows.
Investment interest in gold has been lackluster, as
investors favored equities. A deal giving global investors
easier access to China's stock market lifted world shares to
their highest in over a month on Monday.
The largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold
Shares, said its holdings fell 5.7 tonnes on Friday, its
biggest one-day outflow in nearly three weeks.
"The market still looks vulnerable," Simon Weeks, head of
precious metals at Bank of Nova Scotia, said. "There are a lot
of people who'd prefer to see positive economic data, equities
higher, ETFs lower, and I don't think anything's going to change
that in the short term."
Gold's rout may be far from over, with many analysts and
traders surveyed by Reuters predicting prices could fall to
$1,000 per ounce by the end of the year, the first time at that
level since 2009, even after Friday's rally.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 1.6
percent at $15.53 an ounce. Platinum fell 1.4 percent to
$1,195.50 an ounce, and palladium was down 1.2 percent at
$759.10 an ounce.
