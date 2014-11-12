SINGAPORE, Nov 12 Gold retreated from sharp overnight gains early on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar edged closer on a four-year high. Gold has struggled to hold rallies with the dollar close to multi-year highs and big outflows from bullion funds. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,161.60 an ounce by 0044 GMT, after gaining 1.2 percent on Tuesday from a softer dollar. The metal has been unable to make a convincing break from a 4-1/2 year low of $1,131.85 reached last weak. * A stronger dollar and equities, along with optimism over the U.S. economic recovery, have hurt gold. * The dollar index remained near a four-year peak of 88.190 hit last Friday, while the greenback was close to a seven-year high against the yen. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.12 percent to 724.46 tonnes on Tuesday - a fresh six-year low. * The bullion industry's annual conference agreed prices would nurse losses over the next year. * Lower prices have led South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti to plan staff cuts through voluntary severances. * The London Bullion Market Association will stop producing its gold lending rates data from Jan. 30 as banks shy away from the risks of providing financial benchmarks, a source close to the situation said on Tuesday. * Physical demand has shown signs of picking up as prices have somewhat stabilised, after last week's muted response to lower prices. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stock prices were steady on Tuesday after the Dow and Standard & Poor's 500 hit record intraday highs for a fifth straight session, while the dollar rose against the yen on the prospect of a delay in a planned sales tax hike in Japan. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Wholesale price index Oct 1000 Euro zone Industrial production Sep 1500 U.S. Wholesale inventories Sep PRICES AT 0044 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1161.6 -2.8 -0.24 Spot silver 15.68 0 0 Spot platinum 1197.49 -5.31 -0.44 Spot palladium 768.98 0.98 0.13 Comex gold 1160.9 -2.1 -0.18 Comex silver 15.69 0.012 0.08 Euro 1.2461 DXY 87.644 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)