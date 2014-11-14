SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Gold eased on Friday and looked set to finish lower for a third week in four, as a resilient dollar and strong U.S. economic data undercut bullion's appeal as a hedge. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,159.30 an ounce by 0036 GMT. The metal is down 1.5 percent for the week. * Gold has failed to recover strongly from a 4-1/2-year low of $1,131.85 hit last week, as a higher dollar has kept it in check. * The dollar is trading close to a four-year high, boosted by strong economic data. Weakness in the yen, which is at a seven-year low versus the greenback, has also helped. * The number of new U.S. jobless claims rose last week but remained near a 14-year low, suggesting the U.S. labour market was moving toward full health. * A robust economy could prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to soon raise interest rates, hurting non-interest-bearing gold. * The bearishness in bullion's outlook was reflected in holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund. The fund's holdings fell 0.3 percent to 720.62 tonnes on Thursday - an eighth straight day of declines and a six-year low. * India's Finance Ministry and central bank will reconvene in a day or two after failing to come to a decision on Thursday over whether to restrict gold imports after inbound shipments surged in the past two months, pressuring the country's trade deficit. * Any new restrictions could raise local premiums to the global benchmark and hurt consumer demand. Reduced Indian gold buying would also pressure global prices, already smarting from weakening demand in China. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stock prices held firm on Thursday after the Dow and Standard & Poor's 500 reached record intraday highs, while crude fell below $80 a barrel for the first time in four years on further signs of a slowdown in China's economy. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0630 France Preliminary GDP Q3 0700 Germany Preliminary GDP Q3 1000 Euro zone Preliminary GDP Q3 1330 U.S. Retail sales Oct 1330 U.S. Import prices Oct 1330 U.S. Export prices Oct 1330 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Nov 1500 U.S. Business inventories Sep PRICES AT 0036 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1159.3 -2.28 -0.2 Spot silver 15.54 -0.06 -0.38 Spot platinum 1190 -1.71 -0.14 Spot palladium 764.03 -1.95 -0.25 Comex gold 1158.4 -3.1 -0.27 Comex silver 15.54 -0.081 -0.52 Euro 1.2467 DXY 87.83 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)