* U.S. gold futures jump 1 pct * Dollar index slips as euro recovers * SPDR fund sees first inflow in two weeks (Tweaks first paragraph after gold hits a new 2-week high) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Nov 18 Gold jumped to a fresh two-week peak on Tuesday, moving closer to the key $1,200-an-ounce level, as a softer dollar increased its appeal as a hedge. The dollar slipped against a basket of major currencies as the euro recovered from losses fuelled by prospects of further stimulus by the European Central Bank. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated gold less expensive for holders of other currencies. "Movements in the dollar continue to be the major catalyst for moves in gold, with sharp rallies predominantly the result of short-covering," MKS Capital trader James Gardiner said. "There should be initial support on the downside around $1,181-82, and on the topside $1,200 will be the key resistance." Spot gold rose 0.8 percent to $1,195.50 an ounce, its highest since Oct. 31. U.S. gold futures jumped 1 percent to $1,195.70, also a two-week high. Gold had dipped earlier in the session as the dollar was boosted by U.S. economic data showing that while U.S. manufacturing output rose only modestly, factory activity rebounded in New York State. Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.33 percent to 723.01 tonnes on Monday, the first increase since Nov. 3. In a reflection of investor sentiment, however, holdings in the fund - which marks its tenth anniversary on Tuesday - were still near a six-year low. The ETF counts hedge fund Paulson & Co as its top investor. Elsewhere, India's central bank is in talks with the government to increase curbs on gold imports and an announcement could come as early as Tuesday, a finance ministry source said. More curbs could hit demand from India, the second biggest gold consumer, and add pressure on gold prices. In top consumer China, local prices held steady at a premium of $2-$3 an ounce, as buying picked up on steadier prices. Sustained robust buying could support prices. PRICES AT 0809 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1194.05 7.81 0.66 Spot silver 16.29 0.19 1.18 Spot platinum 1204 10.1 0.85 Spot palladium 769 1.57 0.2 Comex gold 1193.7 10.2 0.86 Comex silver 16.27 0.213 1.33 Euro 1.2488 DXY 87.739 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and Subhranshu Sahu)