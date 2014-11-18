* Dollar down; German economic sentiment beats expectations
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 18 Gold climbed nearly 1
percent on Tuesday, briefly breaking above $1,200 an ounce, as
the dollar fell against the euro due partly to
better-than-expected German investor sentiment data.
Bullion investors largely ignored an unexpected rise in U.S.
producer prices in October, which showed an underlying trend
that continued to point toward an environment that could bolster
the Federal Reserve's resolve to maintain very low interest
rates a bit longer.
Meanwhile, some market participants said gold should benefit
as funds began to look for relatively cheaper assets before the
year ends.
"When we start to get closer to the end of the year, a lot
of investors are starting to look for investments that are
undervalued, and gold at below $1,200 looks quite attractive,"
said Phillip Streible, senior commodities broker at RJO Futures
in Chicago.
Spot gold was up 0.7 percent at $1,195.06 an ounce by
2:42 p.m. EST (1942 GMT) after earlier reaching its highest
since Oct. 30 at $1,204.70.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
up $13.60 at $1,197.10.
The metal has rebounded around 6 percent from a 4-1/2-year
low of $1,131.85 hit on Nov. 7.
The dollar slipped 0.4 percent against a basket of
major currencies, mostly due to a stronger euro after the ZEW
survey showed German economic sentiment rose in November for the
first time in almost a year, beating expectations and raising
hopes of an improvement in Europe's biggest economy.
A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated gold less
expensive for holders of other currencies.
Markets were awaiting minutes of the Federal Reserve's
October meeting, to be released on Wednesday.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.33 percent to 723.01
tonnes on Monday, the first increase since Nov. 3.
Elsewhere, India's central bank is in talks with the
government to increase curbs on gold imports and an announcement
could come as early as Tuesday, a finance ministry source said.
More restrictions could hit demand from India and add
pressure on gold prices.
Among other precious metals, platinum rose 0.5
percent to $1,199.85 an ounce, while palladium climbed
0.5 percent to $771.22 an ounce. Silver was up 0.3
percent at $16.14 an ounce.
