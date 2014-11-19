* Fed minutes show inflation could shift down

* Swiss support for gold buying proposal weakens -poll

* Thomson Reuters GFMS expects silver demand to fall (Adds details about Fed minutes, updates market activities)

By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 19 Gold fell more than 1 percent in choppy trade on Wednesday after a poll showed weaker support among Swiss voters for a referendum that would force the central bank to boost its gold reserves.

Bullion also came under pressure after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's late October policy meeting showed policymakers were concerned about weakening inflation pressure, dampening the metal's appeal as a hedge.

The metal's price slid as much as 1.8 percent after the opinion poll showed support for the Swiss gold proposal slipped to 38 percent from 44 percent in October, dashing hopes that the Swiss National Bank needed to buy gold in the open market.

"The fact that the poll for the Swiss Gold Referendum fell short of majority may have aided the market's sell-off," said Carlos Sanchez, director of commodities and asset management at CPM Group in New York.

"Gold has been on a long-term downward trend and it's much easier to sell into any weakness," Sanchez said.

Spot gold was down 1.2 percent at $1,182.30 an ounce by 3:16 p.m. EST (2016 GMT), off a low of $1,175.50.

U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled down $3.20 an ounce at $1,193.90, with trading volume about 40 percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data shows.

On Tuesday, gold peaked at $1,204.70, its highest since Oct. 30. This month, it slid to a 4-1/2 year low of $1,131.85.

Silver edged down 0.2 percent at $16.12 an ounce. GFMS analysts at Thomson Reuters said on Tuesday that silver demand would fall 7 percent in 2014 because of a slower pace of buying by jewelers and industrial fabricators.

Platinum fell 1.2 percent to $1,187.40 an ounce, while palladium dropped 0.8 percent to $765 an ounce. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Mark Potter, David Evans, David Gregorio and Tom Brown)