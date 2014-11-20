SINGAPORE, Nov 20 Gold struggled to recover from overnight losses on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's optimism over the U.S. economy boosted the dollar, and a poll showed softer support for a Swiss referendum that would have forced the central bank to boost gold reserves. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,182.10 an ounce by 0036 GMT, after dropping 1.2 percent in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures slid 1 percent to $1,181.90, while silver futures also lost over 1 percent. * An opinion poll showed on Wednesday that support among Swiss voters for a referendum proposal that would force a huge increase in the central bank's gold reserves has slipped to 38 percent, down from 44 percent in a survey conducted last month. * Under the "Save our Swiss gold" proposal, the Swiss National Bank would be banned from selling any of its gold reserves and would have to hold at least 20 percent of its assets in the metal, compared with 7.8 percent last month. * The central bank purchases could have boosted gold prices. * Bullion also came under pressure after the minutes of the Fed's October policy meeting showed policymakers were concerned about weakening inflation pressure, dampening the metal's appeal as a hedge, and were confident about the economy. * Investors were eyeing more global economic data due later in the day for more cues. * Selling by gold funds also resumed after a pause earlier this week. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.3 percent to 720.91 tonnes on Wednesday - close to a six-year low. * In the physical markets, India's largest gems and jewellery federation has proposed its members curb sales of gold coins and bars in an effort to prevent the government from imposing import restrictions on gold after an increase in inbound shipments. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks mostly fell on Thursday apart from Tokyo, where shares bucked the downward trend and rose in reaction to a further weakening in the yen. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC flash manufacturing PMI Nov 0700 Germany Producer prices Oct 0800 France Markit flash manufacturing PMI Nov 0830 Germany Markit flash manufacturing PMI Nov 0900 Euro zone Markit flash manufacturing PMI Nov 1330 U.S. Consumer prices Oct 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1445 U.S. Markit flash manufacturing PMI Nov 1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Nov 1500 U.S. Existing home sales Oct 1500 U.S. Leading index Oct 1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index Nov PRICES AT 0036 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1182.1 -0.73 -0.06 Spot silver 16.04 -0.06 -0.37 Spot platinum 1186.5 3 0.25 Spot palladium 762.75 2.25 0.3 Comex gold 1181.9 -12 -1.01 Comex silver 16.06 -0.234 -1.44 Euro 1.2535 DXY 87.727 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)