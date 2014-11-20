SINGAPORE, Nov 20 Gold struggled to recover from
overnight losses on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's optimism
over the U.S. economy boosted the dollar, and a poll showed
softer support for a Swiss referendum that would have forced the
central bank to boost gold reserves.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,182.10 an ounce
by 0036 GMT, after dropping 1.2 percent in the previous session.
* U.S. gold futures slid 1 percent to $1,181.90,
while silver futures also lost over 1 percent.
* An opinion poll showed on Wednesday that support among
Swiss voters for a referendum proposal that would force a huge
increase in the central bank's gold reserves has slipped to 38
percent, down from 44 percent in a survey conducted last month.
* Under the "Save our Swiss gold" proposal, the Swiss
National Bank would be banned from selling any of its gold
reserves and would have to hold at least 20 percent of its
assets in the metal, compared with 7.8 percent last month.
* The central bank purchases could have boosted gold prices.
* Bullion also came under pressure after the minutes of the
Fed's October policy meeting showed policymakers were concerned
about weakening inflation pressure, dampening the metal's appeal
as a hedge, and were confident about the economy.
* Investors were eyeing more global economic data due later
in the day for more cues.
* Selling by gold funds also resumed after a pause earlier
this week. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.3
percent to 720.91 tonnes on Wednesday - close to a six-year low.
* In the physical markets, India's largest gems and
jewellery federation has proposed its members curb sales of gold
coins and bars in an effort to prevent the government from
imposing import restrictions on gold after an increase in
inbound shipments.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks mostly fell on Thursday apart from Tokyo,
where shares bucked the downward trend and rose in reaction to a
further weakening in the yen.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC flash manufacturing PMI Nov
0700 Germany Producer prices Oct
0800 France Markit flash manufacturing PMI Nov
0830 Germany Markit flash manufacturing PMI Nov
0900 Euro zone Markit flash manufacturing PMI Nov
1330 U.S. Consumer prices Oct
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1445 U.S. Markit flash manufacturing PMI Nov
1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Nov
1500 U.S. Existing home sales Oct
1500 U.S. Leading index Oct
1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index Nov
PRICES AT 0036 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1182.1 -0.73 -0.06
Spot silver 16.04 -0.06 -0.37
Spot platinum 1186.5 3 0.25
Spot palladium 762.75 2.25 0.3
Comex gold 1181.9 -12 -1.01
Comex silver 16.06 -0.234 -1.44
Euro 1.2535
DXY 87.727
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)