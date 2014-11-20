* Spot gold slips after 1 pct drop overnight * Platinum briefly dips to discount to gold * Coming up: euro zone, U.S. Markit flash manufacturing PMI (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Nov 20 Gold struggled to recover from overnight losses on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's optimism over the U.S. economy boosted the dollar, and a poll showed softer support for a Swiss referendum that would have forced the central bank to boost its gold reserves. An opinion poll showed on Wednesday that support among Swiss voters for the "Save our Swiss gold" proposal had slipped to 38 percent, down from 44 percent in a survey conducted last month. Under the proposal, the Swiss National Bank would be banned from selling any of its gold reserves and would have to hold at least 20 percent of its assets in the metal, compared with 7.8 percent last month. The central bank purchases could have boosted gold prices. "The Swiss vote was the only bright spot for gold in recent weeks and expectations had been building up," said a precious metals trader. "This new poll shows that the possibility of this proposal passing is getting slimmer." Spot gold was little changed at $1,183.80 an ounce by 0731 GMT, after dropping 1.2 percent in the previous session. U.S. gold futures fell as much as 1.5 percent to $1,176.20 before recovering slightly. Bullion also came under pressure after the minutes of the Fed's October policy meeting showed policymakers were concerned about weakening inflation pressure, dampening the metal's appeal as a hedge, and were confident about the U.S. economy. Gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation and sluggish economy, but recent strong data has dulled its appeal. Selling by gold funds resumed after a brief pause this week. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.3 percent to 720.91 tonnes on Wednesday - close to a six-year low. Among other precious metals, platinum briefly slipped into a discount to gold before recovering to trade at a premium of about $5 an ounce. "Platinum historically trades at a premium to gold and a push towards a discount would be highly unusual," HSBC analysts said in a note. "While platinum prices may be held hostage to gold's negative performance, we remain bullish on platinum and palladium on expectations that the market will remain in a supply and demand deficit this year and the next." PRICES AT 0731 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1183.8 0.97 0.08 Spot silver 16.09 -0.01 -0.06 Spot platinum 1188.49 4.99 0.42 Spot palladium 762 1.5 0.2 Comex gold 1183.5 -10.4 -0.87 Comex silver 16.105 -0.189 -1.16 Euro 1.2531 DXY 87.841 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin and Prateek Chatterjee)