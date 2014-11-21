SINGAPORE, Nov 21 Gold was headed for a third
weekly gain in a row on Friday buoyed by a pause in the dollar
rally and short-covering after sharp losses, with support also
from physical demand that is picking up on firmer prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,193.06 an ounce
by 0042 GMT, after gaining nearly 1 percent in the previous
session. The metal is so far up 0.4 percent for the week.
* The U.S. dollar paused for breath on Friday as its recent
rapid ascent on the yen attracted profit taking, though the
market mood remains bullish on the currency given the
outperformance of the U.S. economy.
* Gold had fallen to a 4-1/2-year low of $1,131.85 earlier
this month on a strong dollar.
* Investors focused on U.S. Labour Department data on
Thursday which showed underlying inflation pressures rose in
October, even though that also bolstered expectations of a
mid-2015 interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.
* Bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation, though an
increase in rates could dull its appeal. Gold is a
non-interest-bearing asset.
* Ukraine slashed its gold reserves by more than a third in
October, while Russia increased its reserves for a sixth
straight month, according to International Monetary Fund data
released on Thursday.
* Significant buying and selling by central banks can
influence gold prices, which earlier this month
* Switzerland's gold exports rose by more than 12 percent in
October as shipments to major consumers India and China surged,
data from the Swiss customs bureau showed on Thursday.
* Some of the biggest price moves in gold since late October
have, unusually, occurred in Asian hours and traders more
accustomed to following the lead of their Western counterparts
suspect a big increase in algorithmic trading may be to blame.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares took solace from data showing broad U.S.
economic strength even as signs of spreading weakness in China
and Europe checked risk appetite, while the yen nursed its
losses after sliding to multiyear lows against the dollar and
euro overnight.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
No major data scheduled
PRICES AT 0042 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1193.06 -0.38 -0.03
Spot silver 16.19 -0.03 -0.18
Spot platinum 1203.75 -5.24 -0.43
Spot palladium 767.5 -0.48 -0.06
Comex gold 1192.7 1.8 0.15
Comex silver 16.21 0.073 0.45
Euro 1.2551
DXY 87.598
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)