SINGAPORE, Nov 25 Gold held steady below $1,200
an ounce on Tuesday, retaining losses from the previous session,
as traders eyed U.S. economic data and the dollar for cues.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,197.21 an ounce
by 0044 GMT, below a three-week high of $1,207.70 reached on
Friday.
* The metal fell 0.3 percent in the previous session as the
rally from a surprise rate cut in top consumer China faded.
* Traders were awaiting U.S. economic data due later in the
day for cues on the strength of the economy and its impact on
the dollar.
* A rebound in the euro knocked the dollar index from
a 4-1/2-year high on Tuesday but the greenback continued to be
well-supported.
* A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies, and also dents
bullion's appeal as a hedge.
* On Wall Street, both the Dow Jones industrial average
and the S&P 500 marked fresh record closing highs,
also hurting bullion.
* Investors were also closely monitoring developments in the
upcoming referendum in Switzerland over a proposal that would
force the central bank to boost its gold reserves.
* The Nov. 30 vote is aimed at preventing the SNB from
offloading its gold holdings. It would also require the central
bank to bring back gold parked abroad and to hold at least 20
percent of its assets in gold, compared with 7.8 percent last
month.
* Traders and analysts have identified the vote as a factor
that could boost gold prices, which fell to a 4-1/2-year low
earlier this month. The most-recent opinion poll showed that
support among Swiss voters for the initiative has slipped to 38
percent.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The euro clung to modest gains early in Asia on Tuesday,
having benefited from a short squeeze following an encouraging
rebound in German business sentiment.
* Asian shares gave back some of their China-inspired gains
on Tuesday, while oil prices slumped ahead of this week's OPEC
meeting.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Detailed GDP Q3
0745 France Business climate Nov
1330 U.S. GDP Q3
1400 U.S. Monthly home price index Sep
1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Sep
1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Nov
1500 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Nov
PRICES AT 0044 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1197.21 0.11 0.01
Spot silver 16.47 0.04 0.24
Spot platinum 1205 6.9 0.58
Spot palladium 790.4 2.5 0.32
Comex gold 1196.6 0.9 0.08
Comex silver 16.475 0.099 0.6
Euro 1.2427
DXY 88.172
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)