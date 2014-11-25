* Swiss vote on Nov. 30 seen as key event for prices

* U.S. GDP Q3 revised higher

* China gold imports from Hong Kong jump in Oct (Updates prices)

By Josephine Mason and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 25 Gold edged up slightly to just above $1,200 an ounce on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar eased after data showed a deterioration in consumer confidence, offsetting better-than-expected U.S. economic growth numbers.

The market lacked direction after U.S. COMEX options expiry, ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and the Swiss referendum on central bank gold reserves on Sunday.

The dollar index was down 0.3 percent against a basket of leading currencies, reversing a short-lived upside seen after the U.S. GDP data.

The U.S. Commerce Department raised its estimate of gross domestic product to a 3.9 percent annual pace from the 3.5 percent rate reported last month. Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth would be cut to a 3.3 percent pace.

Robust economic numbers could prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner rather than later. Bullion is a non-interest-bearing asset.

At 4:11 p.m. EST (2111 GMT), spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,202.10 an ounce, still not far from a three-week high of $1,207.70 reached on Friday after a surprise rate cut in top consumer China.

U.S. gold futures settled at $1,197.1 per ounce, up 0.1 percent.

In Switzerland, a right-wing Swiss party has called a vote for Sunday, aiming to prevent the Swiss National Bank from offloading its gold holdings and obliging it to hold at least 20 percent of its assets in bullion, compared with 8 percent last month.

While opinion polls showed that support among Swiss voters for the initiative was fading, a 'yes' vote could boost prices in the longer term, traders said. The spot gold price fell to a 4-1/2-year low earlier this month.

"If it happens, we could see a short-lived reaction in the price of gold, but it's not like other central banks will follow, because it wasn't a central bank decision," Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah said.

Platinum gained 2.1 percent to $1,226.0 an ounce. Silver rose 1.4 percent to $16.76 an ounce, and palladium also edged 0.4 percent higher to $797.25 an ounce. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore and Josephine Mason in New York; Editing by Jane Baird and Grant McCool)