SINGAPORE, Nov 27 Gold held just below $1,200 an ounce on Thursday, despite weak U.S. data that would have typically boosted prices, as traders awaited stronger cues from a Swiss referendum on central bank bullion assets over the weekend. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,198.70 an ounce by 0035 GMT. Liquidity was thin due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. * The metal dipped 0.3 percent on Wednesday despite a drop in the U.S. dollar, which fell after a batch of weak economic data. * U.S. consumer spending rose modestly in October and a measure of business spending plans fell for a second straight month, suggesting some slowing in the pace of economic growth. But other data on Wednesday showed consumer confidence approaching a 7-1/2-year high in November. * Sluggish data and a softer dollar usually proivde a boost to gold, seen as a safe-haven asset. * Outflows from SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, resumed and holdings fell 0.29 percent to 718.82 tonnes on Wednesday. * The key event for the bullion market is Sunday's Swiss vote on central bank gold reserves. * The vote is aimed at preventing the Swiss National Bank from offloading its gold holdings and obliging it to hold at least 20 percent of its assets in gold, compared with 8 percent last month. The most-recent opinion poll showed that support among Swiss voters for the initiative has slipped to 38 percent. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar fell on Wednesday after disappointing U.S. home sales data, but global equity markets edged higher on hopes for more stimulus from the European Central Bank and the prospect that stocks may be a better investment than other alternatives. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0855 Germany Unemployment Rate 1000 EZ Business Climate 1000 EZ Economic Sentiment PRICES AT 0035 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1198.7 1.11 0.09 Spot silver 16.5 0.03 0.18 Spot platinum 1226.95 3.9 0.32 Spot palladium 803.22 3.22 0.4 Comex gold 1197.8 1.2 0.1 Comex silver 16.485 -0.063 -0.38 Euro 1.2508 DXY 87.641 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)