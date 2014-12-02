SINGAPORE, Dec 2 Gold slipped on Tuesday but
retained most of the gains from its biggest daily jump in a year
the day before as a rebound in oil prices and a weaker dollar
burnished its appeal as a hedge.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had dipped 0.3 percent to $1,206.30 an
ounce by 0042 GMT, after gaining nearly 4 percent on Monday -
its biggest one-day jump since September 2013.
* The metal hit $1,220.99 in the previous session - its
highest since Oct. 29, after dropping to $1,142.91 earlier in
the day after Switzerland voted against a proposal to boost its
gold reserves.
* Spot silver gained nearly 7 percent on Monday,
recovering from sharp declines to a five-year low.
* U.S. gold futures fell 1 percent on Tuesday, after
strong gains in the previous session.
* The metals got a boost as crude oil markets jumped as much
as 5 percent on Monday, rebounding from five-year lows with
their biggest daily gain since 2012, on fears that the high U.S.
shale output blamed for the global oil glut may be shrinking.
* Bullion had fallen along with oil in recent sessions on
expectations that weaker oil prices could mean less inflationary
pressures. Gold is seen as a hedge against rising prices.
* The boost in oil prices on Monday also weakened the
dollar, which fell on stronger commodity currencies. A weaker
greenback boosts dollar-denominated gold as it makes bullion
cheaper for holders of other currencies.
* Hedge funds and money managers boosted their bullish
stance on gold and silver futures and options in the week to
Nov. 25, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on
Monday.
* An unexpected move by India's central bank to ease curbs
on overseas purchases indicates the government is more relaxed
about the trade deficit, though trade sources said it does not
mean there will be a jump in imports.
* The Perth Mint's silver sales in November climbed to their
highest since January as lower prices attracted retail
investors, while gold sales fell to a three-month low.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar nursed modest losses early on Tuesday,
having come under pressure as currencies such as the Canadian
dollar staged a dramatic reversal thanks to a broad rebound in
commodity prices.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Producer prices Oct
1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Nov
1500 U.S. Construction spending Oct
1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism Dec
PRICES AT 0042 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1206.3 -4.13 -0.34
Spot silver 16.35 -0.07 -0.43
Spot platinum 1227.3 -10.3 -0.83
Spot palladium 801.72 -1.78 -0.22
Comex gold 1206 -12.1 -0.99
Comex silver 16.37 -0.322 -1.93
Euro 1.2475
DXY 87.97
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)