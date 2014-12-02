SINGAPORE, Dec 2 Gold slipped on Tuesday but retained most of the gains from its biggest daily jump in a year the day before as a rebound in oil prices and a weaker dollar burnished its appeal as a hedge. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had dipped 0.3 percent to $1,206.30 an ounce by 0042 GMT, after gaining nearly 4 percent on Monday - its biggest one-day jump since September 2013. * The metal hit $1,220.99 in the previous session - its highest since Oct. 29, after dropping to $1,142.91 earlier in the day after Switzerland voted against a proposal to boost its gold reserves. * Spot silver gained nearly 7 percent on Monday, recovering from sharp declines to a five-year low. * U.S. gold futures fell 1 percent on Tuesday, after strong gains in the previous session. * The metals got a boost as crude oil markets jumped as much as 5 percent on Monday, rebounding from five-year lows with their biggest daily gain since 2012, on fears that the high U.S. shale output blamed for the global oil glut may be shrinking. * Bullion had fallen along with oil in recent sessions on expectations that weaker oil prices could mean less inflationary pressures. Gold is seen as a hedge against rising prices. * The boost in oil prices on Monday also weakened the dollar, which fell on stronger commodity currencies. A weaker greenback boosts dollar-denominated gold as it makes bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies. * Hedge funds and money managers boosted their bullish stance on gold and silver futures and options in the week to Nov. 25, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Monday. * An unexpected move by India's central bank to ease curbs on overseas purchases indicates the government is more relaxed about the trade deficit, though trade sources said it does not mean there will be a jump in imports. * The Perth Mint's silver sales in November climbed to their highest since January as lower prices attracted retail investors, while gold sales fell to a three-month low. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar nursed modest losses early on Tuesday, having come under pressure as currencies such as the Canadian dollar staged a dramatic reversal thanks to a broad rebound in commodity prices. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Producer prices Oct 1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Nov 1500 U.S. Construction spending Oct 1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism Dec PRICES AT 0042 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1206.3 -4.13 -0.34 Spot silver 16.35 -0.07 -0.43 Spot platinum 1227.3 -10.3 -0.83 Spot palladium 801.72 -1.78 -0.22 Comex gold 1206 -12.1 -0.99 Comex silver 16.37 -0.322 -1.93 Euro 1.2475 DXY 87.97 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)