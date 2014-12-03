SINGAPORE, Dec 3 Gold slipped for a second straight session on Wednesday to trade below $1,200 an ounce as weaker oil prices and a stronger dollar diminished the metal's appeal as a hedge. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,196.60 an ounce by 0037 GMT, after falling 1 percent in the previous session. * Oil prices resumed their slide on Tuesday, driven lower by a deal that will add more Iraqi crude to already oversupplied markets, higher margin requirements for trading U.S. futures and a strengthening dollar. * Bullion has fallen in tandem with oil in recent sessions on expectations that weaker crude prices could reduce inflationary pressure. The metal is usually seen as a hedge against oil-led inflation. * The strength in the dollar has also dulled gold's appeal, along with optimistic views on the U.S. economy. * Upbeat comments from two influential U.S. Federal Reserve officials stressing the positive impact on the U.S. economy of the drop in energy prices contributed to the greenback's strength. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.33 percent to 720.02 tonnes on Tuesday. * U.S. investment firm Blackrock said gold miners looking to lure back fund flows need to cut production and give more money back to investors rather than ploughing it into the business in a bid to boost production. * In India, the decision to scrap a rule mandating traders to export 20 percent of all gold imported into the country was a "reasonable" one and the government will review its gold import policies, the central bank said. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered at a seven-year high against the Japanese yen early on Wednesday, following a broad rally overnight, thanks in part to a big rise in U.S. yields as the economic outlook there outshone most of its rich world peers. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Nov 0145 China HSBC services PMI Nov 0850 France Markit services PMI Nov 0855 Germany Markit services PMI Nov 0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI Nov 1000 Euro zone Retail sales Oct 1315 U.S. ADP national employment Nov 1445 U.S. Markit services PMI Nov 1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Nov PRICES AT 0037 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1196.6 -1.96 -0.16 Spot silver 16.42 -0.01 -0.06 Spot platinum 1215.05 3.55 0.29 Spot palladium 801.38 2.4 0.3 Comex gold 1196.3 -3.1 -0.26 Comex silver 16.43 -0.026 -0.16 Euro 1.2385 DXY 88.613 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)