SINGAPORE, Dec 4 Gold edged lower on Thursday as the metal's appeal as a hedge declined with the dollar trading at a 5-1/2-year high against basket of major currencies. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,207.40 an ounce by 0039 GMT, after rising nearly 1 percent in the previous session. * The metal is edging closer to a one-month high of $1,220.99 reached on Monday, after having slumped to $1,142.91 in the same session. * U.S. crude closed higher on Wednesday at more than $67 after data showed a surprise tumble in inventories, but a report suggesting Saudi Arabia expected still lower prices for oil sent Brent below $70 a barrel. * Gold has been moving in tandem with oil prices recently as the metal is seen as a hedge against oil-led inflation. * The U.S. dollar index climbed to its highest in more than 5-1/2 years on Wednesday on optimism over the economy. * Dollar-denominated bullion tends to drop lower on a stronger greenback as its hedge-appeal is lowered. * A popular exchange-traded fund of gold miners dove nearly 10 percent in the waning seconds of trading on Wednesday, the latest in a series of unusual moves in single securities on heavy volume this month. * South African precious metals mining firms Sibanye Gold and Northam Platinum are among a group of about 10 companies interested in Anglo American Platinum's Union mine in South Africa, Sibanye and mining industry sources said. * The platinum market is expected to see a shortfall of 885,000 ounces this year, a report by the World Platinum Investment Council estimated on Wednesday, as a strike in major producer South Africa reduced supply. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The euro staggered at two-year lows early on Thursday, finding few friends in a market that is wagering the European Central Bank will be forced to inject even more stimulus to a sputtering euro zone economy. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1245 European Central Bank announces policy meeting outcome 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims PRICES AT 0039 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1207.4 -1.79 -0.15 Spot silver 16.33 -0.06 -0.37 Spot platinum 1220.7 2.8 0.23 Spot palladium 794.4 1.42 0.18 Comex gold 1207.4 -1.3 -0.11 Comex silver 16.385 -0.027 -0.16 Euro 1.2316 DXY 88.882 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)