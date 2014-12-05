SINGAPORE, Dec 5 Gold was heading for its best
week in over 10 months on Friday as a modest bounce in oil
prices boosted demand for the metal as an inflation-hedge, but
investors were nervous ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that
could trigger sharp moves.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,204.80 an ounce
by 0050 GMT, after dropping 0.3 percent in the previous session.
* The metal was set for a 3-percent gain for the week - its
biggest jump since February.
* But its outlook for the day depends on the U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report due at 1330 GMT.
* The report is keenly watched as a gauge of economic
strength and for its impact on the dollar and the Federal
Reserve's monetary policy.
* The report is expected to show that employers added
230,000 new jobs last month, and the unemployment rate is seen
remaining unchanged at 5.8 percent, according to analysts polled
by Reuters.
* A strong report could prompt the Fed to raise rates soon.
Investors fear higher rates could dull the appeal of gold, a
non-interest-bearing asset. A weak report on the other hand
could boost the appeal of safe-haven gold.
* In recent months, strong U.S. data and a robust dollar had
pushed gold close to four-and-a-half-year lows.
* Gold prices were also tracking central bank developments
in Europe.
* On Thursday, the European Central Bank put off until next
year a decision on whether to increase its stimulus, a delay
that indicated rates will not be pressured lower for the time
being.
* The resulting rally in the euro knocked the dollar index
from a 5-1/2 year high.
* In other news, a reform to Venezuela's central bank law
will allow the country to hold international reserves in a
broader range of currencies than before as well as in diamonds
and precious metals.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares edged higher in early trade on Friday, while
the dollar marked time ahead of the U.S. jobs report.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Industrial orders Oct
1000 Euro zone Revised GDP Q3
1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Nov
1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Nov
1330 U.S. International trade Oct
1500 U.S. Factory orders Oct
PRICES AT 0050 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1204.8 -0.52 -0.04
Spot silver 16.43 0.02 0.12
Spot platinum 1230.56 0.66 0.05
Spot palladium 794.56 0.05 0.01
Comex gold 1205.4 -2.3 -0.19
Comex silver 16.475 -0.1 -0.6
Euro 1.2387
DXY 88.63
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)