* Gold up 3.3 pct for the week * Traders on sidelines ahead of data * Coming Up: U.S. Non-farm payrolls Nov; 1330 GMT (Updates milestone, prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Dec 5 Gold was heading for its biggest weekly gain in 10 months on Friday as a modest bounce in oil prices boosted demand for the metal as an inflation-hedge, but investors were nervous ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that could trigger sharp moves. The U.S. non-farm payrolls report is keenly watched as a gauge of economic strength and for its impact on the dollar and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. A strong report could prompt the Fed to raise rates soon and boost the dollar. Investors fear higher rates could dull the appeal of gold, a non-interest-bearing asset. The report is expected to show that employers added 230,000 new jobs last month, and the unemployment rate remaining unchanged at 5.8 percent, according to a Reuters poll. "Should tonight's numbers exceed 230,000 it could send gold tumbling quickly," said Howie Lee, an analyst at Phillip Futures, adding that support could come in at $1,140. "(A strong report) should set the tone for gold to languish below $1,200 for the rest of the year and leave gold to end the year in red territory." Spot gold was little changed at $1,205.60 an ounce by 0730 GMT. The metal was set for a 3.3-percent gain for the week, its biggest jump since February. In recent months, strong U.S. data and a robust dollar have pushed gold close to four-and-a-half-year lows. The slump in oil prices to five-year lows has also added pressure. Gold traders were also tracking developments regarding stimulus measures in Europe. On Thursday, the European Central Bank put off until next year a decision on whether to increase its stimulus, a delay that indicated rates will not be pressured lower for the time being. The resulting rally in the euro knocked the dollar index from a 5-1/2 year high, providing some support to gold. In the physical markets, Chinese buying remained steady with premiums unchanged at about $1-$2 on Friday. PRICES AT 0730 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1205.6 0.28 0.02 Spot silver 16.46 0.05 0.3 Spot platinum 1233.7 3.8 0.31 Spot palladium 797.58 3.07 0.39 Comex gold 1205.6 -2.1 -0.17 Comex silver 16.495 -0.08 -0.48 Euro 1.2374 DXY 88.724 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Sunil Nair)