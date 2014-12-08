SINGAPORE, Dec 8 Gold extended losses to a third session on Monday as a robust U.S. nonfarm payrolls report boosted the dollar to its highest in over five years, dulling bullion's appeal as a hedge. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,189.94 an ounce by 0020 GMT. * The metal lost 1.1 percent in the previous session after data showed U.S. employers added the largest number of workers in nearly three years in November and wage gains picked up, in a sign of economic strength that could draw the Federal Reserve closer to raising interest rates. * Investors fear higher rates would decrease demand for gold, a non-interest-bearing asset. * The jobs report boosted the dollar to its highest since March 2009, and the Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs. U.S. bond prices dropped, pushing short-term yields to their biggest single-day rises in nearly four years as investors priced in a U.S. interest rate hike by mid-2015. * Despite Friday's losses, gold ended the week higher on short-covering and modest rebound in oil prices. * Hedge funds and money managers boosted their bullish position in U.S. gold contracts to the highest since August in the holiday-shortened week to Dec. 2, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.12 percent to 720.91 tonnes on Friday. * The cost of lending gold returned to positive territory on Friday for the first time in over a month, capping a dramatic week-long recovery, as robust U.S. jobless data reinforced expectations of higher interest rates next year. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar started trade on Monday at its highest in over five years against a basket of major currencies, having rallied hard late last week on the back of a surprisingly robust U.S. employment report. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China Exports Nov 0200 China Imports Nov 0200 China Trade Balance Nov PRICES AT 0020 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1189.94 -1.81 -0.15 Spot silver 16.22 -0.03 -0.18 Spot platinum 1220.24 5.44 0.45 Spot palladium 801.72 3.68 0.46 Comex gold 1190.3 -0.1 -0.01 Comex silver 16.25 -0.008 -0.05 Euro 1.229 DXY 89.365 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)