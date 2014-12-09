SINGAPORE, Dec 9 Gold gave up some of its overnight gains on Tuesday as the dollar recovered from losses and oil prices weakened, dulling the metal's appeal as a hedge. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had slipped 0.2 percent to $1,200.26 an ounce by 0036 GMT. * Gold jumped more than 1 percent on Monday on a brief surge of late-day technical buying as it breached the $1,200-per-ounce level long after the U.S. dollar dropped from a more than five-year high. * But the dollar recovered on Tuesday and was higher against a basket of major currencies. * A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more expensive for holders of other currencies and also decreases its appeal as an alternative investment. * Softer oil prices have also hurt gold's appeal as a hedge against oil-led inflation. Oil slumped to fresh five-year lows on Monday. * Investor sentiment has been largely bearish. Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.25 percent to 719.12 tonnes on Monday. * Cues for the day will also come from U.S. economic data that would indicate strength of the recovery and how soon the Federal Reserve could increase rates. * Strong data and higher rates could provide a further boost to the dollar and hurt non-interest-bearing bullion. * In gold mining news, Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd , China's largest listed gold producer, is buying nearly a 10 percent stake in Pretium Resources Inc, a small Canadian miner developing one of the highest grade gold finds in recent times. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * U.S. and European stocks fell on Monday after weak Chinese and Japanese data stoked worries about slowing global economic growth, while oil prices sank to five-year lows on expectations of oversupply into 2015. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Trade data Oct 0745 France Trade data Oct 1230 U.S. NFIB business optimism Nov 1500 U.S. JOLTS job openings Oct 1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism Dec 1500 U.S. Wholesale inventories Oct PRICES AT 0036 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1200.26 -2.54 -0.21 Spot silver 16.29 -0.04 -0.24 Spot platinum 1227 -5 -0.41 Spot palladium 795 -1.3 -0.16 Comex gold 1200.8 5.9 0.49 Comex silver 16.345 0.069 0.42 Euro 1.2305 DXY 89.206 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)