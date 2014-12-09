* Dollar slips after early gains
* SPDR resumes decline, holdings near 6-yr low
* Chinese prices recover after swinging to discount
(Adds jump in U.S. gold futures, updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Dec 9 Gold rose for a second straight
session on Tuesday, reversing earlier losses to trade above
$1,200 an ounce, as the U.S. dollar gave up early gains.
The greenback fell against a basket of major currencies
after earlier gains triggered by a Wall Street Journal
report that Federal Reserve officials were seriously considering
dropping an assurance that short-term interest rates would stay
near zero for a "considerable time".
The step might be taken at the Fed's policy meeting next
week, the report said.
Further gains in bullion would depend on the dollar and the
timing of the Fed's move to raise rates. Higher rates would
decrease demand for non-interest-bearing bullion.
Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,206.10 an ounce by
0809 GMT. It jumped 1 percent on Monday on technical buying
after the dollar eased from a more than five-year high.
U.S. gold futures jumped 1 percent.
"Gold will have a hard time holding on to rallies because
the gains are mostly from short-covering," said a trader in
Sydney.
"The fundamentals regarding a strong economy haven't changed
and people are still very much bearish on gold because it looks
like a rate hike will come soon."
That was reflected in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, seen as a proxy for
investor sentiment.
The fund's holdings resumed declines after a brief uptick
and were close to six-year lows on Monday.
The major factor hurting sentiment is the strength in the
dollar, which can be boosted by robust economic data and the
possibility of higher rates.
A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies and also decreases its
attraction as an alternative investment.
Softer oil prices have also hurt gold's appeal as a hedge
against oil-led inflation. Benchmark Brent crude slipped to its
lowest in five years on Tuesday.
Cues for the day will also come from U.S. data that could
indicate the strength of economic recovery and its impact on
monetary policy.
In the physical markets, prices in China, the top consumer
of the precious metal, had slipped to a discount of about 50
cents an ounce on Tuesday before recovering to trade at a slight
premium.
Buyers of jewellery and bars have been cautious due to the
recent volatility in prices.
Strong physical purchases usually provide a floor to falling
gold prices.
PRICES AT 0809 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1206.1 3.3 0.27
Spot silver 16.41 0.08 0.49
Spot platinum 1231 -1 -0.08
Spot palladium 802.55 6.25 0.78
Comex gold 1206.4 11.5 0.96
Comex silver 16.465 0.189 1.16
Euro 1.2356
DXY 88.797
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Sunil Nair)