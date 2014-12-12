* Recovery in stocks, dollar hurts bullion prices * But gold up about 2 pct on the week * SPDR sees third straight day of inflows (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Dec 12 Gold fell on Friday on a firm dollar and robust U.S. economic data, but prices were set for a second straight weekly rise following gains earlier in the week from safe-haven demand. Spot gold had eased 0.7 percent to $1,219.50 an ounce by 0738 GMT. The metal has risen more than 2 percent this week, although it failed to build on strong gains that took it to a seven-week high of $1,238.20 on Wednesday. "The 100-day moving average at $1,234 is providing stern resistance. The level has been tested three times now and on each occasion has capped the market," said Jason Cerisola, a metals dealer at MKS Group. "If it can be breached, the next level to watch is the 200-day moving average, which comes in around $1,267." Bullion's weakness on Friday came as the dollar stayed firm against most other major currencies, thanks in part to U.S. retail sales data that provided fresh evidence of momentum in the economy. Strength in the economy and the greenback dulls gold's safe-haven appeal. Higher equities also hurt bullion. Movements in the energy markets were also being watched by bullion investors as weaker oil prices could limit demand for gold, an inflation hedge. Brent crude continued its march downwards on Friday and dropped to a 5-1/2-year low of $63 a barrel, bringing this week's losses to more than 8 percent amid persistent concerns over a global supply glut and a bearish demand outlook. Earlier in the week, gold had gained as equities and the dollar tumbled on global growth concerns and political uncertainty in Greece, plus some profit-taking. An improvement in sentiment was seen in the holdings of the world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust . The fund's holdings rose 0.13 percent to 725.75 tonnes on Thursday, the third straight day of inflows. "The longer gold holds above $1,200, the more it may attract fresh buying and gold ETFs may begin to build," HSBC analysts said in a note. "The oil decline has tended to be negative for bullion but should oil prices move below $60 and the broader financial markets become worried about the impact of lower energy prices globally, then gold may receive some safe-haven-inspired buying," they said. PRICES AT 0738 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1219.5 -8.05 -0.66 Spot silver 16.98 -0.1 -0.59 Spot platinum 1233.25 -5.05 -0.41 Spot palladium 812 -4.25 -0.52 Comex gold 1220.2 -5.4 -0.44 Comex silver 17.035 -0.077 -0.45 Euro 1.2394 DXY 88.59 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Alan Raybould and Himani Sarkar)