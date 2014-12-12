* Recovery in stocks, dollar hurts bullion prices
* But gold up about 2 pct on the week
* SPDR sees third straight day of inflows
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Dec 12 Gold fell on Friday on a firm
dollar and robust U.S. economic data, but prices were set for a
second straight weekly rise following gains earlier in the week
from safe-haven demand.
Spot gold had eased 0.7 percent to $1,219.50 an ounce
by 0738 GMT. The metal has risen more than 2 percent this week,
although it failed to build on strong gains that took it to a
seven-week high of $1,238.20 on Wednesday.
"The 100-day moving average at $1,234 is providing stern
resistance. The level has been tested three times now and on
each occasion has capped the market," said Jason Cerisola, a
metals dealer at MKS Group.
"If it can be breached, the next level to watch is the
200-day moving average, which comes in around $1,267."
Bullion's weakness on Friday came as the dollar stayed firm
against most other major currencies, thanks in part to U.S.
retail sales data that provided fresh evidence of momentum in
the economy.
Strength in the economy and the greenback dulls gold's
safe-haven appeal. Higher equities also hurt bullion.
Movements in the energy markets were also being watched by
bullion investors as weaker oil prices could limit demand for
gold, an inflation hedge.
Brent crude continued its march downwards on Friday and
dropped to a 5-1/2-year low of $63 a barrel, bringing this
week's losses to more than 8 percent amid persistent concerns
over a global supply glut and a bearish demand outlook.
Earlier in the week, gold had gained as equities and the
dollar tumbled on global growth concerns and political
uncertainty in Greece, plus some profit-taking.
An improvement in sentiment was seen in the holdings of the
world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust
. The fund's holdings rose 0.13 percent to 725.75 tonnes on
Thursday, the third straight day of inflows.
"The longer gold holds above $1,200, the more it may attract
fresh buying and gold ETFs may begin to build," HSBC analysts
said in a note.
"The oil decline has tended to be negative for bullion but
should oil prices move below $60 and the broader financial
markets become worried about the impact of lower energy prices
globally, then gold may receive some safe-haven-inspired
buying," they said.
PRICES AT 0738 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1219.5 -8.05 -0.66
Spot silver 16.98 -0.1 -0.59
Spot platinum 1233.25 -5.05 -0.41
Spot palladium 812 -4.25 -0.52
Comex gold 1220.2 -5.4 -0.44
Comex silver 17.035 -0.077 -0.45
Euro 1.2394
DXY 88.59
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Editing by Alan Raybould and Himani Sarkar)