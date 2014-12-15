* Gold's drop came after best week since October
* Investors eyeing Dec. 16-17 FOMC meeting
* Coming Up: U.S. industrial output; 1415 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Dec 15 Gold retreated on Monday,
after posting its biggest weekly gain in two months, amid
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve is moving closer to
raising interest rates.
The Fed holds a policy meeting this week and a recent spate
of data that points to a strengthening economy could sharpen the
case for the central bank to take a more hawkish stance.
The latest upbeat evidence came on Friday when the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan index of consumer sentiment
jumped to a near eight-year high in December.
There is speculation in the market that the Federal Open
Market Committee (FOMC) might remove the phrase "considerable
time" in its statement after the meeting with regard to the
timeframe for raising interest rates, said Howie Lee, investment
analyst at Phillip Futures.
"If they were to remove that phrase, I think they're trying
to prepare the market for an eventual rate hike and that could
send gold further down," said Lee, who pegs support for bullion
at $1,140.
The FOMC is expected to release a statement at the end of
its two-day meeting on Wednesday, its last for the year,
followed by a news conference by Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,218.80 an ounce
by 0638 GMT. The metal climbed 2.6 percent last week, its
largest such rise since October.
A hike in U.S. interest rates curbs appeal of non-interest
bearing assets such as gold.
Investors were also cashing in recent gains after gold
failed to convincingly breach the $1,235 key resistance level,
said Lee.
U.S. gold for February delivery slipped 0.3 percent
to $1,219.30 an ounce.
Investors were also keeping an eye on Australia where police
locked down the centre of the country's biggest city on Monday
after an armed assailant walked into a downtown Sydney cafe,
took hostages and forced them to display an Islamic flag,
igniting fears of a jihadist attack.
Prime Minister Tony Abbott said there were indications the
hostage situation at the cafe was politically motivated.
Australia, which is backing the United States and its
escalating action against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, is on
high alert for attacks by radicalised Muslims or by home-grown
fighters returning from fighting in the Middle East.
Precious metals prices 0638 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1218.80 -3.30 -0.27 1.15
Spot Silver 16.92 -0.06 -0.35 -12.83
Spot Platinum 1221.50 -3.00 -0.24 -10.68
Spot Palladium 806.90 -2.20 -0.27 13.17
COMEX GOLD FEB5 1219.30 -3.20 -0.26 1.30
COMEX SILVER MAR5 16.98 -0.08 -0.45 -13.32
Euro/Dollar 1.2451
Dollar/Yen 118.32
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
