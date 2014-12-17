SINGAPORE, Dec 17 Gold steadied at just below $1,200 an ounce on Wednesday ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting of the year that may signal how soon it will raise interest rates. Investors were also keeping an eye on Russia after the rouble plunged more than 11 percent against the dollar on Tuesday despite a hefty interest rate hike by the central bank. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,197.61 an ounce by 0040 GMT after a volatile session on Tuesday that pulled it to a one-week low of $1,188.41 before ending marginally higher. * U.S. gold for February delivery rose 0.3 percent to $1,198.30 an ounce. * Investors will be watching whether the Federal Open Market Committee will remove the phrase "considerable time" in the statement due at the end of a two-day meeting with regard to the timing of an interest rate hike. * Dropping that phrase would mean the Fed is preparing the market for a rate hike next year as the economy gathers strength, analysts say, which could weaken prices of non-interest bearing assets such as gold. * Further losses in oil may also weigh on gold after Brent crude fell below $60 a barrel for the first time since 2009 with major oil producers in no mood to curb output despite a well supplied market. * U.S. housing starts fell in November as groundbreaking for single-family homes declined after two hefty increases, in what appeared to be a brief pause in a trend of gradual recovery. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings slipped to 721.56 tonnes on Tuesday from 723.36 tonnes on Monday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * World markets braced for more volatility as tumbling oil prices and a brewing financial crisis in Russia sent investors stampeding for safe havens such as the yen and U.S. Treasuries. * The dollar nursed its losses in early Asian trading, pulling away from lows hit overnight. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Labour costs Q3 1330 U.S. Consumer prices Nov 1330 U.S. Current account Q3 1900 Federal Reserve releases statement after 2-day meeting 1930 Fed Chair Janet Yellen holds new conference Precious metals prices 0040 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot Gold 1197.61 1.40 +0.12 -0.61 Spot Silver 15.71 0.04 +0.26 -19.06 Spot Platinum 1200.80 11.90 +1.00 -12.19 Spot Palladium 784.25 5.27 +0.68 9.99 COMEX GOLD FEB5 1198.30 4.00 +0.33 -0.44 COMEX SILVER MAR5 15.77 0.02 +0.11 -19.50 Euro/Dollar 1.2506 Dollar/Yen 116.83 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)