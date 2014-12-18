SINGAPORE, Dec 18 Gold hovered near its weakest
level in more than two weeks on Thursday after the Federal
Reserve signaled it was on track to increase interest rates next
year as the U.S. economy strengthens.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,189.86 an ounce
by 0023 GMT, not far above Wednesday's trough of $1,183.73 which
was its lowest point since Dec. 1.
* U.S. gold slipped 0.4 percent to $1,190.20 an
ounce.
* The U.S. central bank said it would take a "patient"
approach in deciding when to bump borrowing costs higher. Fed
Chair Janet Yellen later said that meant the Fed was unlikely to
hike rates for "at least a couple of meetings," meaning April of
next year at the earliest.
* A hike in U.S. interest rates dims the appeal of
non-interest bearing assets such as gold and also pushes the
dollar higher.
* Asian central bankers are on guard but say they are not
overly concerned that the Russian rouble's collapse will trigger
a big sell-off of their own currencies, saying their
fundamentals are favourable and their currency defences strong.
* Anglo American Platinum has received a 4.5
billion rand ($385 million) offer for its 49 percent stake in
the Bokoni mine in northeast South Africa.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares rallied after U.S. stocks enjoyed their
strongest session this year when the Federal Reserve sounded
upbeat on the economy and promised to be patient in removing
policy stimulus.
* The U.S. dollar posted its biggest daily gain against
major currencies since early October on Wednesday after the Fed
meeting.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China House prices Nov
0900 Germany Ifo business climate Dec
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1445 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Dec
1500 U.S. Leading index Nov
1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index Dec
Precious metals prices 0023 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1189.86 1.66 +0.14 -1.25
Spot Silver 15.73 0.04 +0.25 -18.96
Spot Platinum 1194.90 8.40 +0.71 -12.62
Spot Palladium 777.36 1.73 +0.22 9.03
COMEX GOLD FEB5 1190.20 -4.30 -0.36 -1.11
COMEX SILVER MAR5 15.77 -0.16 -1.02 -19.53
Euro/Dollar 1.2325
Dollar/Yen 118.82
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)