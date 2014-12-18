* Fed: Rate hike unlikely for at least "couple of meetings"

* Dollar strengthens vs basket of currencies

* Silver climbs more than 3 pct to session peak (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline)

By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 18 Gold rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve said it would take a patient approach toward raising interest rates, boosting stock markets and commodities, though it pared early gains as the dollar strengthened against a basket of currencies.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the Fed was unlikely to hike rates for "at least a couple of meetings," meaning April of next year at the earliest.

Rising U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing assets such as gold, and also lift the dollar, in which the metal is priced.

"(The Fed statement) does suggest that they're not going to rush into hiking rates," Capital Economics analyst Caroline Bain said. "It's our house view that there'll be a rate hike sooner rather than later, but it's also our view that rates will only rise very slowly and gradually thereafter."

Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,195.11 an ounce by 2:39 p.m. EST (1939 GMT). It earlier rose as high as $1,212.80, after buy stops were triggered on a break of the $1,200 level.

"Gold (is) paring gains as (the) dollar index is showing not just dollar strength but extreme weakness of Venezuela, Argentine, Hungarian and East Europe currencies besides Ruble," said George Gero, precious metals strategist for RBC Capital markets in New York, in a note.

U.S. February gold settled up 0.03 percent at $1,194.80 an ounce. Other precious metals also advanced, with spot silver up 1.1 percent at $15.86 an ounce. Earlier it rose to as high as $16.22, up 3.4 percent.

Global equities markets rallied, with Wall Street up more than 1 percent for a second straight day with investor sentiment after the Fed altered a pledge to keep rates near zero for a "considerable time," but struck a more cautious tone than many had expected as the United States mulls its next rate rise.

"The Fed did a good job yesterday of slowly distancing themselves from the 'considerable' forward guidance, without upsetting local equity markets," Dutch bank ING said in a note.

Economists at Wall Street's biggest banks are still convinced the Fed will lift rates by next June. Gains in gold are likely to be limited as expectations remain that rates will rise next year

The precious metal gave up gains as the dollar index strengthened.

Among other precious metals, spot platinum was up 0.7 percent at $1,195.00 an ounce, while spot palladium was up 2.1 percent at $792.10 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Singapore; Editing by Pravin Char, David Evans and Tom Brown)