* Gold on track for flat week, yearly drop
* Possible China policy change prompts short-covering
By Luc Cohen and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 26 Gold rose the most in
2-1/2 weeks on Friday in thin post-Christmas trading, boosted by
short-covering after China's central bank was reported to be
considering a loosening of liquidity requirements at the
country's banks.
Spot gold gained 2.1 percent to a session high of
$1,199.00 an ounce, supported by an increase in crude oil
prices. The gain eased slightly as oil prices turned negative
and the U.S. dollar rose against a basket of currencies.
Gold prices were buoyed throughout the day by news reports
that China, the world's top consumer of gold, was considering a
policy change to reinvigorate the economy by allowing banks to
have more money available for lending and
investment.
The possibility of easier lending in China, the top consumer
of many raw materials, prompted investors to cover short
positions in gold.
Gold was up 1.9 percent at $1,195.11 an ounce as of 2:27
p.m. EST [1927 GMT], poised for its biggest one-day rise since
Dec. 9. The metal was on track to end the week nearly flat, down
just $1, and on pace for a slight yearly decline.
"The surprise let-up in Chinese tightening may actually help
gold because that is where the investors will turn," said George
Gero, precious metals strategist for RBC Capital Markets in New
York.
Gold triggered buy-stops after crossing $1,180 a lb, but
encountered resistance at the 20-day moving average just below
$1,200 a lb, Gero said.
A slowdown in Chinese growth has weakened physical demand
for many commodities, including metals.
U.S. gold futures for delivery in February rose 1.9
percent to settle at $1,195.30 an ounce.
Liquidity remained thin the day after the Christmas holiday
as key markets such places as Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore
and the UK were closed on Friday. New York trading was open.
Despite Friday's gains, investor sentiment toward the metal
is unlikely to improve in the first few months of 2015, as
markets expect the U.S. economy to show continued signs of
strength that will lead the Federal Reserve to start increasing
interest rates.
Higher rates weigh on non-interest-bearing bullion.
Among other precious metals, silver rose 2.7 percent
to $16.09 an ounce and platinum gained 2.2 percent to
$1,212.74 an ounce. Both were headed for annual declines.
Palladium, up 1.3 percent at $813.80, was heading for a
third straight yearly increase.
