By Luc Cohen and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 26 Gold rose the most in 2-1/2 weeks on Friday in thin post-Christmas trading, boosted by short-covering after China's central bank was reported to be considering a loosening of liquidity requirements at the country's banks.

Spot gold gained 2.1 percent to a session high of $1,199.00 an ounce, supported by an increase in crude oil prices. The gain eased slightly as oil prices turned negative and the U.S. dollar rose against a basket of currencies.

Gold prices were buoyed throughout the day by news reports that China, the world's top consumer of gold, was considering a policy change to reinvigorate the economy by allowing banks to have more money available for lending and investment.

The possibility of easier lending in China, the top consumer of many raw materials, prompted investors to cover short positions in gold.

Gold was up 1.9 percent at $1,195.11 an ounce as of 2:27 p.m. EST [1927 GMT], poised for its biggest one-day rise since Dec. 9. The metal was on track to end the week nearly flat, down just $1, and on pace for a slight yearly decline.

"The surprise let-up in Chinese tightening may actually help gold because that is where the investors will turn," said George Gero, precious metals strategist for RBC Capital Markets in New York.

Gold triggered buy-stops after crossing $1,180 a lb, but encountered resistance at the 20-day moving average just below $1,200 a lb, Gero said.

A slowdown in Chinese growth has weakened physical demand for many commodities, including metals.

U.S. gold futures for delivery in February rose 1.9 percent to settle at $1,195.30 an ounce.

Liquidity remained thin the day after the Christmas holiday as key markets such places as Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the UK were closed on Friday. New York trading was open.

Despite Friday's gains, investor sentiment toward the metal is unlikely to improve in the first few months of 2015, as markets expect the U.S. economy to show continued signs of strength that will lead the Federal Reserve to start increasing interest rates.

Higher rates weigh on non-interest-bearing bullion.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 2.7 percent to $16.09 an ounce and platinum gained 2.2 percent to $1,212.74 an ounce. Both were headed for annual declines. Palladium, up 1.3 percent at $813.80, was heading for a third straight yearly increase. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Andrew Roche and Steve Orlofsky)