By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Dec 31 Gold headed towards $1,200 an
ounce on Wednesday, holding onto overnight gains, as worries
about Greece's future in the euro zone triggered a sell-off in
equities and an increase in safe-haven bids for the metal.
Bullion was on track to end the year largely steady after a
turbulent 2013, when prices ended the year nearly a third lower,
their first decline in 13 years.
Spot gold was steady at $1,199 an ounce by 0740 GMT.
On Tuesday, the metal climbed to $1,209.90, its highest in
nearly two weeks, before paring some gains to close up 1.5
percent.
Chen Min, a precious metals analyst at Jinrui Futures in
Shenzhen, said she expected average gold prices next year to be
lower at around $1,170 due to a strong recovery in the U.S.
economy and expectations of higher U.S. interest rates.
"Prices will be relatively stronger until the middle of the
first quarter because of seasonal demand and some safe-haven
bids," she said. "But after that, concerns over interest rates
and the dollar strength will weigh on prices."
Physical demand for gold was boosted by the holiday season
and upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations in China, when gold is
bought for good fortune and to be given as gifts, traders said.
Investors remain bearish on gold, but prices have been
relatively less volatile in 2014 compared to last year's 28
percent slide and $500 trading range. For this year, gold has
lost 0.3 percent and traded in a $260 range, although prices
fell to a 4-1/2-year low in November.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, however, remain weak. On
Tuesday, holdings fell 0.21 percent to 710.81 tonnes, a six-year
low.
Asian markets were ending 2014 on a cautionary note on
Wednesday as worries about Greece's future in the euro zone
served as an excuse to take profits.
The dollar slipped against a basket of major currencies
after a recent rally to a near nine-year peak, though it
was set to post its best year since 2005.
Weaker stocks and the dollar help gold, seen as a hedge
against riskier assets. A softer greenback also makes gold
less-expensive for holders of other currencies.
Silver and platinum were headed for annual
declines. With a 13 percent jump, palladium was the best
performer among precious metals this year, as supply concerns
from top producer Russia helped the metal head towards a third
straight year of gains.
PRICES AT 0740 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1199 -0.86 -0.07
Spot silver 16.11 -0.15 -0.92
Spot platinum 1210.05 -3.2 -0.26
Spot palladium 801.5 1 0.12
Comex gold 1199.4 -1 -0.08
Comex silver 16.17 -0.106 -0.65
Euro 1.2154
DXY 89.994
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Miral Fahmy)