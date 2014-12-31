* Dollar index sees biggest yearly gain since 2005
* Oil falls 3 percent before paring losses
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 31 Gold fell 1.5 percent on
pressure from weak oil prices and gains in the U.S. dollar on
Wednesday, and was poised to end 2014 down a slight 2 percent
after falling below $1,200 an ounce.
The impact of a stronger dollar was partially offset
by demand from investors worried about tensions in Russia and
political uncertainty in Greece. Bullion was on track for a
small fall this year after a turbulent 2013, when prices fell by
a third following 12 years of gains.
Spot gold was down 1.5 percent at $1,182.30 an ounce
by 2:39 p.m. EST (1939 GMT). On Tuesday, it had climbed to a
near two-week high of $1,209.90 as concerns over tension between
Russia and the West weakened the dollar and stock markets.
U.S. gold futures for delivery in February settled
down 1.4 percent at $1,184.10 an ounce, closing 2014 down 1.5
percent from the end of 2013.
"It appears that gold is following oil for now," said Eli
Tesfaye, senior market strategist for RJO Futures in Chicago.
"No new news coming out of Russia this morning (is) bringing
bearish price action."
Prices were relatively less volatile in 2014 compared with
last year's 28 percent slide and $500 trading range. Despite
falling to a 4-1/2-year low in November, gold has traded in a
$260 range for the year.
Gold's main driver in 2014 has been a buoyant dollar,
which was poised to post its biggest yearly gain since 2005,
and anticipated U.S. interest rate hikes may strengthen the
greenback's appeal in the coming year. Higher rates weigh on
non-interest-bearing bullion.
"Considering the strong dollar performance in 2014, gold's
downside this year has been a little bit protected by
international political events that have attracted some
safe-haven buying, especially in the first half," ABN Amro
commodity strategist Georgette Boele said.
"But a new drop in gold prices driven by a stronger dollar
and higher U.S. interest rate expectations is likely in 2015,
when we see prices average $1,000 an ounce."
On Wednesday, the dollar rose 0.3 percent against a basket
of currencies. Oil fell 3 percent.
Investors continued to run down gold holdings in 2014, with
the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, the SPDR
Gold Trust, falling by 140 tonnes to six-year lows of
710.81 tonnes. Redemptions, however, were much smaller than in
2013, when the fund saw a record outflow of 460 tonnes, or 39
percent, to around 850 tonnes.
Silver fell 3.9 percent to $15.63 an ounce and was on
track for a 19.5 percent annual decline and platinum,
down 1.1 percent at $1,200.40 an ounce, was headed for a yearly
fall of 12 percent.
With an 11 percent jump, palladium was the
best-performing precious metal this year, mostly on supply
concerns from top producer Russia. Palladium prices were down
0.9 percent at $793.00 an ounce on the day.
