NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 6 Gold jumped more than 1
percent to a three-week high on Tuesday, extending gains on
safe-haven buying as stock markets slid on mounting concern over
Greece's future in the euro zone and as oil prices tumbled.
Spot gold was up 1.1 percent at $1,216.45 an ounce at
2:32 p.m. EST (1932 GMT), having earlier touched a peak of
$1,222.40, its highest since Dec. 15. The metal rose 1.3 percent
on Monday.
U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled up
1.3 percent at $1,219.40. Gold priced in euros hit
its highest since September 2013 at 1,024.21 euros an ounce.
Political uncertainty in Greece ahead of the country's
elections on Jan. 25 has renewed fears of a possible Greek exit
from the euro zone. The S&P 500 fell below the 2,000
level for the first time since Dec. 17 on Tuesday, while other
U.S. stock indexes extended their fall and the U.S. dollar
turned lower against a basket of major currencies.
"There's a flight into safety right now," said Phillip
Streible, senior commodities broker at RJO Futures, adding that
the S&P's drop below 2,000 spurred more buying in gold.
Spot gold's rise above the 100-day moving average at
$1,216.16 also spurred technical buying, he said.
Investor sentiment was also rattled by a drop in oil prices
to fresh 5-1/2 year lows as crude futures fell more than 4
percent, extending steep losses as worries over a global supply
glut intensified.
The pervasive uncertainty prompted investors to buy assets
perceived as offering safety such as U.S. and German government
bonds, the Japanese yen, and gold.
"There is a lot of risk out there, which is supportive,
connected to the euro zone, a possible slowdown in China. Gold
is coming back as a safe-haven risk hedge," said Citi analyst
David Wilson.
Holdings in the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Shares, rose 0.25 percent to 710.81 tonnes
on Monday, though they remained near a six-year low.
Meanwhile, data showed hedge funds and money managers raised
their net long positions in gold futures and options for the
first time in three weeks in the week to Dec. 30.
Premiums on the Shanghai Gold Exchange were $5-$6 an ounce
over the global benchmark on Tuesday, seen by dealers as a sign
of good demand in top consumer China.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 2.3
percent at $16.51 an ounce. Platinum was up 0.8 percent
at $1,214.10 an ounce, while spot palladium was up 1.2
percent at $799.22 an ounce.
