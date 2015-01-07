SINGAPORE, Jan 7 Gold took a breather on Wednesday after a three-day winning streak but held near its highest in three weeks as investors sought safety in the metal amid a tumble in global equities. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,216.30 an ounce by 0033 GMT, after jumping over 1 percent overnight to $1,222.40 - its highest since Dec. 15. * Stock prices fell on global markets on Tuesday, stuck in a dismal start to 2015 as tumbling oil prices and Greece's possible exit from the euro zone struck a note of fear and drove investors to safe-haven assets, including gold, the yen and low-risk government bonds. * Softer-than-expected U.S. economic data on Tuesday also added to gold's appeal as a safer bet. Growth in the U.S. services sector braked in December and new orders for manufactured goods fell for a fourth straight month in November. * The flight to safety was enough to offset possible losses from the strength in the dollar, which is trading close to a nine-year peak against a basket of major currencies. * A stronger greenback typically hurts gold, as it makes bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. * Doubts over gold's rally persisted as seen in the holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, that fell 0.42 percent to 707.82 tonnes on Tuesday to a fresh six-year low. * Investors will be eyeing key economic data due from Europe and the United States later in the day for cues. * In news from the physical markets, CME Group Inc's planned Asian gold kilobar contract will begin trading in Hong Kong on Jan. 26, a new entrant in the regional race to provide a price benchmark. * The Perth Mint's sales of gold coins and minted bars fell to a four-month low in December, with annual sales declining by a third. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian share markets slipped while the euro hit a nine-year trough on Wednesday as collapsing oil prices and worries about the world economy drove skittish investors into the arms of safe havens such as the yen and sovereign debt. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0855 Germany Unemployment Chg Dec 1000 Eurozone Inflation Dec 1000 Eurozone Unemployment Rate Nov 1200 U.S. Mortgage Maret Index weekly 1200 U.S. MBA Purchase Index weekly 1315 U.S. ADP National Employment Dec 1330 U.S. International Trade Nov PRICES AT 0033 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1216.3 -2.15 -0.18 Spot silver 16.43 -0.08 -0.48 Spot platinum 1219.8 6.4 0.53 Spot palladium 801.25 0.5 0.06 Comex gold 1216.8 -2.6 -0.21 Comex silver 16.47 -0.167 -1 Euro 1.1869 DXY 91.771 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)