By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Jan 7 Gold took a breather on
Wednesday after a three-day winning streak but held near its
highest in three weeks as investors sought safety in the metal
amid a tumble in global equities.
Stock prices fell on global markets on Tuesday, stuck in a
dismal start to 2015 on concerns over tumbling oil prices and
Greece's possible exit from the euro zone.
"Gold prices (are) continuing their rally spurred by strong
investor demand for the bullion as a safe haven asset amidst the
political uncertainty in Greece," ANZ analyst Victor Thianpiriya
said.
There is increasing speculation that Greece might exit the
euro zone if a left-wing party that wants to cancel austerity
measures and a part of the Greek debt wins the Jan. 25 elections
as widely expected.
Spot gold eased 0.4 percent to $1,213.60 an ounce by
0714 GMT, after jumping over 1 percent overnight to $1,222.40 -
its highest since Dec. 15. Other safe-haven assets such as the
Japanese yen and government bonds also got a boost from the
flight to safety.
Gold's near-term resistance for the closing price is
expected at $1,220, technical analysts at ScotiaMocatta said,
adding that a close above that level would shift the focus to
further gains, with a target of $1,250.
Softer-than-expected U.S. economic data on Tuesday also
added to gold's appeal as an alternative investment. Growth in
the U.S. services sector braked in December and new orders for
manufactured goods fell for a fourth straight month in November.
Gold's gains come despite a stronger dollar, which typically
hurts the metal as it makes bullion more expensive for holders
of other currencies, and softer oil prices that reduce gold's
appeal as a hedge against oil-led inflation.
The dollar was trading close to a nine-year peak
against a basket of major currencies, while oil prices were
stuck near five-and-a-half year lows.
Doubts over gold's rally persisted, as seen in the holdings
of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, that fell 0.42 percent to 707.82 tonnes on
Tuesday to a fresh six-year low.
Investors will eye key economic data due from Europe and the
United States later in the day for cues. Minutes of the Federal
Reserve's last policy meeting are also due.
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1213.6 -4.85 -0.4
Spot silver 16.41 -0.1 -0.61
Spot platinum 1217.5 4.1 0.34
Spot palladium 797.22 -3.53 -0.44
Comex gold 1213.8 -5.6 -0.46
Comex silver 16.44 -0.197 -1.18
Euro 1.1876
DXY 91.754
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry,
Richard Pullin and Anupama Dwivedi)